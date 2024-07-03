Summary

Venus Pipes & Tubes Private Limited was incorporated as a Private Company on February 17, 2015. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Venus Pipes & Tubes Limited on September 16, 2021. The Company operates as a manufacturer and exporter of stainless steel (SS) welded and seamless pipes. The Company headquartered in Gandhidham, Gujarat, possesses a stainless-steel pipe manufacturing plant located in the Kutch region of Dhaneti. With an annual production capacity of approximately 38,400 metric tonnes (MT), the plant is at a distance of approximately 50-70 kms from the Mundraand Kandla Ports. Venus operates in two product verticals, namely seamless stainless-steel pipes and tubes, and welded stainless-steel pipes and tubes. These products find application across various sectors, including chemicals, engineering, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, power generation, food processing, paper, oil & gas, defence, and aerospace, among others. The Company distributes products through direct supply, traders, stockists, and selected marketing representatives. Harnessing these channels, it ensures widespread availability of stainless-steel pipes and tubes to meet the diverse needs of its customers in different industries.In 2015, the Company established manufacturing plant at Dhaneti, Bhuj-Bhachau highway, close to Mundar and Kandla Ports. It commenced the production of stainless steel welded pipes, steel high precision & heat exchanger tubes

Read More