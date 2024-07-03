iifl-logo-icon 1
Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd Share Price

1,573.65
(-1.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:04:57 AM

  • Open1,627.95
  • Day's High1,640.55
  • 52 Wk High2,450.35
  • Prev. Close1,598.15
  • Day's Low1,571.7
  • 52 Wk Low 1,328
  • Turnover (lac)227.72
  • P/E32.74
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value230.46
  • EPS48.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,205.07
  • Div. Yield0.03
No Records Found

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

1,627.95

Prev. Close

1,598.15

Turnover(Lac.)

227.72

Day's High

1,640.55

Day's Low

1,571.7

52 Week's High

2,450.35

52 Week's Low

1,328

Book Value

230.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,205.07

P/E

32.74

EPS

48.87

Divi. Yield

0.03

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd Corporate Action

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 29 Nov, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Venus Pipes under scrutiny by DRI for custom duty evasion

Venus Pipes under scrutiny by DRI for custom duty evasion

6 Sep 2024|03:22 PM

The search was conducted under the Customs Act of 1962 in connection with the alleged evasion of customs duties on imported items.

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:25 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.93%

Non-Promoter- 19.40%

Institutions: 19.40%

Non-Institutions: 32.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.3

20.3

15.22

8.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

385.8

301.91

113.31

31.2

Net Worth

406.1

322.21

128.53

39.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2019

Revenue

386.95

309.33

118.75

yoy growth (%)

25.09

160.48

Raw materials

-315.04

-261.47

-101.63

As % of sales

81.41

84.53

85.58

Employee costs

-6.24

-3.2

-2.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2019

Profit before tax

42.87

30.95

4.94

Depreciation

-1.42

-0.96

-1.99

Tax paid

-11.21

-7.31

-1.19

Working capital

104.24

25.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.09

160.48

Op profit growth

41.57

319.3

EBIT growth

36.76

353.28

Net profit growth

34

530.18

No Record Found

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Arun Axaykumar Kothari

Whole-time Director

Megharam Sagramji Choudhary

Whole-time Director

Dhruv Mahendrakumar Patel

Whole-time Director

Jayantiram Motiram Choudhary

Independent Director

K N Bhandari

Independent Director

Shyam Agrawal

Independent Director

Pranay Ashok Surana

Independent Director

Komal Lokesh Khadaria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pavan Kumar Jain.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd

Summary

Venus Pipes & Tubes Private Limited was incorporated as a Private Company on February 17, 2015. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Venus Pipes & Tubes Limited on September 16, 2021. The Company operates as a manufacturer and exporter of stainless steel (SS) welded and seamless pipes. The Company headquartered in Gandhidham, Gujarat, possesses a stainless-steel pipe manufacturing plant located in the Kutch region of Dhaneti. With an annual production capacity of approximately 38,400 metric tonnes (MT), the plant is at a distance of approximately 50-70 kms from the Mundraand Kandla Ports. Venus operates in two product verticals, namely seamless stainless-steel pipes and tubes, and welded stainless-steel pipes and tubes. These products find application across various sectors, including chemicals, engineering, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, power generation, food processing, paper, oil & gas, defence, and aerospace, among others. The Company distributes products through direct supply, traders, stockists, and selected marketing representatives. Harnessing these channels, it ensures widespread availability of stainless-steel pipes and tubes to meet the diverse needs of its customers in different industries.In 2015, the Company established manufacturing plant at Dhaneti, Bhuj-Bhachau highway, close to Mundar and Kandla Ports. It commenced the production of stainless steel welded pipes, steel high precision & heat exchanger tubes
Company FAQs

What is the Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd share price today?

The Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1573.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd is ₹3205.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd is 32.74 and 6.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd is ₹1328 and ₹2450.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd?

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 65.22%, 1 Year at 16.02%, 6 Month at -22.26%, 3 Month at -23.14% and 1 Month at -0.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.94 %
Institutions - 19.40 %
Public - 32.66 %

