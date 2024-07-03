Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹1,627.95
Prev. Close₹1,598.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹227.72
Day's High₹1,640.55
Day's Low₹1,571.7
52 Week's High₹2,450.35
52 Week's Low₹1,328
Book Value₹230.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,205.07
P/E32.74
EPS48.87
Divi. Yield0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.3
20.3
15.22
8.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
385.8
301.91
113.31
31.2
Net Worth
406.1
322.21
128.53
39.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
Revenue
386.95
309.33
118.75
yoy growth (%)
25.09
160.48
Raw materials
-315.04
-261.47
-101.63
As % of sales
81.41
84.53
85.58
Employee costs
-6.24
-3.2
-2.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
42.87
30.95
4.94
Depreciation
-1.42
-0.96
-1.99
Tax paid
-11.21
-7.31
-1.19
Working capital
104.24
25.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.09
160.48
Op profit growth
41.57
319.3
EBIT growth
36.76
353.28
Net profit growth
34
530.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Arun Axaykumar Kothari
Whole-time Director
Megharam Sagramji Choudhary
Whole-time Director
Dhruv Mahendrakumar Patel
Whole-time Director
Jayantiram Motiram Choudhary
Independent Director
K N Bhandari
Independent Director
Shyam Agrawal
Independent Director
Pranay Ashok Surana
Independent Director
Komal Lokesh Khadaria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pavan Kumar Jain.
Reports by Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd
Summary
Venus Pipes & Tubes Private Limited was incorporated as a Private Company on February 17, 2015. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Venus Pipes & Tubes Limited on September 16, 2021. The Company operates as a manufacturer and exporter of stainless steel (SS) welded and seamless pipes. The Company headquartered in Gandhidham, Gujarat, possesses a stainless-steel pipe manufacturing plant located in the Kutch region of Dhaneti. With an annual production capacity of approximately 38,400 metric tonnes (MT), the plant is at a distance of approximately 50-70 kms from the Mundraand Kandla Ports. Venus operates in two product verticals, namely seamless stainless-steel pipes and tubes, and welded stainless-steel pipes and tubes. These products find application across various sectors, including chemicals, engineering, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, power generation, food processing, paper, oil & gas, defence, and aerospace, among others. The Company distributes products through direct supply, traders, stockists, and selected marketing representatives. Harnessing these channels, it ensures widespread availability of stainless-steel pipes and tubes to meet the diverse needs of its customers in different industries.In 2015, the Company established manufacturing plant at Dhaneti, Bhuj-Bhachau highway, close to Mundar and Kandla Ports. It commenced the production of stainless steel welded pipes, steel high precision & heat exchanger tubes
The Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1573.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd is ₹3205.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd is 32.74 and 6.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd is ₹1328 and ₹2450.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 65.22%, 1 Year at 16.02%, 6 Month at -22.26%, 3 Month at -23.14% and 1 Month at -0.67%.
