Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,584.25
(2.05%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:14:58 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2019

Revenue

386.95

309.33

118.75

yoy growth (%)

25.09

160.48

Raw materials

-315.04

-261.47

-101.63

As % of sales

81.41

84.53

85.58

Employee costs

-6.24

-3.2

-2.53

As % of sales

1.61

1.03

2.13

Other costs

-16.42

-9.87

-6.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.24

3.19

5.29

Operating profit

49.23

34.77

8.29

OPM

12.72

11.24

6.98

Depreciation

-1.42

-0.96

-1.99

Interest expense

-7.05

-5.56

-3.1

Other income

2.12

2.7

1.75

Profit before tax

42.87

30.95

4.94

Taxes

-11.21

-7.31

-1.19

Tax rate

-26.14

-23.64

-24.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

31.66

23.63

3.75

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

31.66

23.63

3.75

yoy growth (%)

34

530.18

NPM

8.18

7.63

3.15

Venus Pipes : related Articles

Venus Pipes under scrutiny by DRI for custom duty evasion

Venus Pipes under scrutiny by DRI for custom duty evasion

6 Sep 2024|03:22 PM

The search was conducted under the Customs Act of 1962 in connection with the alleged evasion of customs duties on imported items.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

Read More

