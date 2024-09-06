iifl-logo-icon 1
Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd Balance Sheet

1,516.45
(-3.22%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.3

20.3

15.22

8.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

385.8

301.91

113.31

31.2

Net Worth

406.1

322.21

128.53

39.93

Minority Interest

Debt

149.32

90.46

63.97

37.89

Deferred Tax Liability Net

7.74

1.62

0.85

0.53

Total Liabilities

563.16

414.29

193.35

78.35

Fixed Assets

293.95

181.45

28.72

19.6

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.12

2.89

1.39

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.28

0.15

0.11

0.11

Networking Capital

258.18

203.82

155.79

54.19

Inventories

225.94

166.94

93.46

44.18

Inventory Days

88.15

52.13

Sundry Debtors

177.14

70.49

73.52

45.07

Debtor Days

69.34

53.18

Other Current Assets

49.82

59.69

43.47

24.24

Sundry Creditors

-179.18

-80.04

-38.56

-42.54

Creditor Days

36.37

50.19

Other Current Liabilities

-15.54

-13.26

-16.1

-16.76

Cash

7.64

25.98

7.35

4.46

Total Assets

563.17

414.29

193.36

78.36

