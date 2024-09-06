Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.3
20.3
15.22
8.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
385.8
301.91
113.31
31.2
Net Worth
406.1
322.21
128.53
39.93
Minority Interest
Debt
149.32
90.46
63.97
37.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.74
1.62
0.85
0.53
Total Liabilities
563.16
414.29
193.35
78.35
Fixed Assets
293.95
181.45
28.72
19.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.12
2.89
1.39
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.28
0.15
0.11
0.11
Networking Capital
258.18
203.82
155.79
54.19
Inventories
225.94
166.94
93.46
44.18
Inventory Days
88.15
52.13
Sundry Debtors
177.14
70.49
73.52
45.07
Debtor Days
69.34
53.18
Other Current Assets
49.82
59.69
43.47
24.24
Sundry Creditors
-179.18
-80.04
-38.56
-42.54
Creditor Days
36.37
50.19
Other Current Liabilities
-15.54
-13.26
-16.1
-16.76
Cash
7.64
25.98
7.35
4.46
Total Assets
563.17
414.29
193.36
78.36
