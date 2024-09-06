Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
42.87
30.95
4.94
Depreciation
-1.42
-0.96
-1.99
Tax paid
-11.21
-7.31
-1.19
Working capital
104.24
25.75
Other operating items
Operating
134.48
48.41
Capital expenditure
3.19
12.9
Free cash flow
137.67
61.31
Equity raised
119.33
11
Investing
1.39
0
Financing
50.04
29.83
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
308.43
102.15
The search was conducted under the Customs Act of 1962 in connection with the alleged evasion of customs duties on imported items.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.Read More
