iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,516.45
(-3.22%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

47.93%

48.67%

48.67%

48.67%

48.62%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

19.4%

18.28%

17.28%

13.06%

13.83%

Non-Institutions

32.65%

33.03%

34.03%

38.26%

37.53%

Total Non-Promoter

52.06%

51.32%

51.32%

51.32%

51.37%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.93%

Non-Promoter- 19.40%

Institutions: 19.40%

Non-Institutions: 32.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Venus Pipes: Related NEWS

Venus Pipes under scrutiny by DRI for custom duty evasion

Venus Pipes under scrutiny by DRI for custom duty evasion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Sep 2024|03:22 PM

The search was conducted under the Customs Act of 1962 in connection with the alleged evasion of customs duties on imported items.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.