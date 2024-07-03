iifl-logo-icon 1
Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd Company Summary

1,434.2
(-5.42%)
Jan 13, 2025

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd Summary

Venus Pipes & Tubes Private Limited was incorporated as a Private Company on February 17, 2015. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Venus Pipes & Tubes Limited on September 16, 2021. The Company operates as a manufacturer and exporter of stainless steel (SS) welded and seamless pipes. The Company headquartered in Gandhidham, Gujarat, possesses a stainless-steel pipe manufacturing plant located in the Kutch region of Dhaneti. With an annual production capacity of approximately 38,400 metric tonnes (MT), the plant is at a distance of approximately 50-70 kms from the Mundraand Kandla Ports. Venus operates in two product verticals, namely seamless stainless-steel pipes and tubes, and welded stainless-steel pipes and tubes. These products find application across various sectors, including chemicals, engineering, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, power generation, food processing, paper, oil & gas, defence, and aerospace, among others. The Company distributes products through direct supply, traders, stockists, and selected marketing representatives. Harnessing these channels, it ensures widespread availability of stainless-steel pipes and tubes to meet the diverse needs of its customers in different industries.In 2015, the Company established manufacturing plant at Dhaneti, Bhuj-Bhachau highway, close to Mundar and Kandla Ports. It commenced the production of stainless steel welded pipes, steel high precision & heat exchanger tubes, steel hydraulic & instrumentation tubes and steel box pipes at the plant located in Dhaneti, Gujarat.In 2017, it expanded the production line of stainless steel seamless pipes. It exported stainless steel welded and stainless steel seamless pipes in the European Union, Brazil, UK, Israel etc.An Initial Public Offering of 5,074,100 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs 10/- each aggregating to Rs 165.4 Crore was made in May, 2022. The Company increased its total capacities by 3x and additionally, set up piercing line for backward integration of seamless pipes in 2023-24.

