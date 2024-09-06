iifl-logo-icon 1
Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd Dividend

1,410.4
(-1.98%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Venus Pipes CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend13 Nov 202429 Nov 202429 Nov 20240.55Interim
Outcome of Board Meeting Board of Directors had declared an interim dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per equity share (representing 5 %) of Rs.10/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2024-25 and the said interim dividend will be paid on or before December 12, 2024. Fixed Tuesday, November 26, 2024 cut-off (Record date) for Interim Dividend We wish to inform you that pursuant to regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the company has revised the Cutoff Date (Record date) i.e. Friday, 29th November, 2024 for determining the entitlement of members to receive interim dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per equity share (representing 5 %) of Rs.10/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2024-25. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Dividend9 May 202417 Sep 202418 Sep 20240.55Final
Intimation Pursuant to Regulation 30, 42 and 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per equity share (representing 5 %) of Rs.10/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders at the upcoming 10th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration of final dividend by the shareholders at the 10th Annual General Meeting.

Venus Pipes: Related News

Venus Pipes under scrutiny by DRI for custom duty evasion

Venus Pipes under scrutiny by DRI for custom duty evasion

6 Sep 2024|03:22 PM

The search was conducted under the Customs Act of 1962 in connection with the alleged evasion of customs duties on imported items.

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

