Outcome of Board Meeting Board of Directors had declared an interim dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per equity share (representing 5 %) of Rs.10/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2024-25 and the said interim dividend will be paid on or before December 12, 2024. Fixed Tuesday, November 26, 2024 cut-off (Record date) for Interim Dividend We wish to inform you that pursuant to regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the company has revised the Cutoff Date (Record date) i.e. Friday, 29th November, 2024 for determining the entitlement of members to receive interim dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per equity share (representing 5 %) of Rs.10/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2024-25. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)