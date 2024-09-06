|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|13 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|0.5
|5
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting Board of Directors had declared an interim dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per equity share (representing 5 %) of Rs.10/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2024-25 and the said interim dividend will be paid on or before December 12, 2024. Fixed Tuesday, November 26, 2024 cut-off (Record date) for Interim Dividend We wish to inform you that pursuant to regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the company has revised the Cutoff Date (Record date) i.e. Friday, 29th November, 2024 for determining the entitlement of members to receive interim dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per equity share (representing 5 %) of Rs.10/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2024-25. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
|Dividend
|9 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|0.5
|5
|Final
|Intimation Pursuant to Regulation 30, 42 and 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per equity share (representing 5 %) of Rs.10/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders at the upcoming 10th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration of final dividend by the shareholders at the 10th Annual General Meeting.
