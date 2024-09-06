Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) and other relevant clauses of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13TH day of November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following business: Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Declaration of Interim Dividend on equity shares of the Company if any for the financial year 2024-25 Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as intimated to exchange vide letter dated September 26 2024 the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company shall continue to remain closed till November 15 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Board of Directors had declared an interim dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per equity share (representing 5 %) of Rs.10/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2024-25 and the said interim dividend will be paid on or before December 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Allotment of Equity shares on Conversion of Convertible warrants.

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) and other relevant clauses of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Thursday 25th day of July 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following business: Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the limited review report thereon by the Statutory Auditors. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 2 May 2024

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 09th May 2024 under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Intimation (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

Intimation of Allotment of Convertible Warrants.

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With respect to the subject abovementioned we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday February 28 2024 inter alia to consider fund raising by way of issue of one or more instruments including Equity Shares Convertible or Non-Convertible Securities of any description or Warrants or Debt Securities through Preferential Issue Private Placement Rights Issue or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Issue Of Warrants & Inter alia, to consider fund raising by way of issue of one or more instruments including Equity Shares, Convertible or Non-Convertible Securities of any description or Warrants or Debt Securities, through Preferential Issue, Private Placement, Rights Issue or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 20/02/2024) Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on February 28, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/02/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024