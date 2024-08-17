Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹9.95
Prev. Close₹9.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,287.58
Day's High₹10.1
Day's Low₹9.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,504.25
P/E3.49
EPS2.86
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2012
|Jun-2011
|Jun-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
2,516.14
2,537.05
1,239.71
1,273.63
Preference Capital
485.42
968.83
1,003.38
1,050.86
Reserves
-1,820.1
-1,479.48
-662.4
-287.67
Net Worth
1,181.46
2,026.4
1,580.69
2,036.82
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Jun-2012
|Jun-2011
|Jun-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
7,846.64
10,724.12
8,075.49
10,983.13
9,063.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
850.4
931.46
Net Sales
7,846.64
10,724.12
8,075.49
10,132.73
8,131.97
Other Operating Income
266.76
379.98
155.72
443.79
405.83
Other Income
515.15
424.33
321
2.17
1.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Pramod Mittal
Director
U Mahesh Rao
President & Company Secretary
T P Subramanian
ED (Steel Plant ) & CEO
B K Singh
Vice Chairman
Vinod Mittal
Chairman
Sajjan Jindal
Additional Director
Seshagiri Rao MVS
Additional Director
Atul Sud
Additional Director
Haigreve Khaitan
Alternate Director
Suhail Nathani
Director
Vinod Kothari
Nominee (IDBI)
Krishnendu Banerjee
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd Merged
Summary
Ispat Industries Limited (IIL) is one of the leading integrated steel makers and the largest private sector producer of hot rolled coils in India. Incorporated in the year 1984 by founding chairman M. L. Mittal, A corporate powerhouse with operations in iron, steel, mining, energy and infrastructure. The companys core competency is the production of high quality steel, for which it employs cutting edge technologies and stringent quality standards. It produces world-class sponge iron, galvanised sheets and cold rolled coils, in addition to hot rolled coils, through its two state-of-the art integrated steel plants, located at Dolvi and Kalmeshwar in the state of Maharashtra. To better provide steel solutions to an increasingly sophisticated marketplace, IIL had sets up a highly advanced cold rolling reversing mill during the year 1988, in collaboration with Hitachi of Japan, to manufacture a wide range of cold rolled carbon steel strips. In the same year, the company installed a colour coating line, the first of its kind in India for the manufacture of pre-painted colour steel sheets. During the year 1994, Business interests within the Ispat Group are demarcated. The eldest son, Mr. L N Mittal continues to manage the international operations while Mr. Pramod Mittal and Mr. Vinod Mittal, the younger brothers focused on steel and other businesses in India. In the identical year 1994, it commissioned the worlds largest gas-based single mega module plant for manufacturing direct re
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.