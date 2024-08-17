iifl-logo-icon 1
JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd Merged Share Price

9.95
(0.00%)
Jun 10, 2013

JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

9.95

Prev. Close

9.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1,287.58

Day's High

10.1

Day's Low

9.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,504.25

P/E

3.49

EPS

2.86

Divi. Yield

0

JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.50%

Foreign: 5.49%

Indian: 53.15%

Non-Promoter- 15.79%

Institutions: 15.79%

Non-Institutions: 25.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2012Jun-2011Jun-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

2,516.14

2,537.05

1,239.71

1,273.63

Preference Capital

485.42

968.83

1,003.38

1,050.86

Reserves

-1,820.1

-1,479.48

-662.4

-287.67

Net Worth

1,181.46

2,026.4

1,580.69

2,036.82

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Jun-2012Jun-2011Jun-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

7,846.64

10,724.12

8,075.49

10,983.13

9,063.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

850.4

931.46

Net Sales

7,846.64

10,724.12

8,075.49

10,132.73

8,131.97

Other Operating Income

266.76

379.98

155.72

443.79

405.83

Other Income

515.15

424.33

321

2.17

1.16

JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Pramod Mittal

Director

U Mahesh Rao

President & Company Secretary

T P Subramanian

ED (Steel Plant ) & CEO

B K Singh

Vice Chairman

Vinod Mittal

Chairman

Sajjan Jindal

Additional Director

Seshagiri Rao MVS

Additional Director

Atul Sud

Additional Director

Haigreve Khaitan

Alternate Director

Suhail Nathani

Director

Vinod Kothari

Nominee (IDBI)

Krishnendu Banerjee

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd Merged

Summary

Ispat Industries Limited (IIL) is one of the leading integrated steel makers and the largest private sector producer of hot rolled coils in India. Incorporated in the year 1984 by founding chairman M. L. Mittal, A corporate powerhouse with operations in iron, steel, mining, energy and infrastructure. The companys core competency is the production of high quality steel, for which it employs cutting edge technologies and stringent quality standards. It produces world-class sponge iron, galvanised sheets and cold rolled coils, in addition to hot rolled coils, through its two state-of-the art integrated steel plants, located at Dolvi and Kalmeshwar in the state of Maharashtra. To better provide steel solutions to an increasingly sophisticated marketplace, IIL had sets up a highly advanced cold rolling reversing mill during the year 1988, in collaboration with Hitachi of Japan, to manufacture a wide range of cold rolled carbon steel strips. In the same year, the company installed a colour coating line, the first of its kind in India for the manufacture of pre-painted colour steel sheets. During the year 1994, Business interests within the Ispat Group are demarcated. The eldest son, Mr. L N Mittal continues to manage the international operations while Mr. Pramod Mittal and Mr. Vinod Mittal, the younger brothers focused on steel and other businesses in India. In the identical year 1994, it commissioned the worlds largest gas-based single mega module plant for manufacturing direct re
