Summary

Ispat Industries Limited (IIL) is one of the leading integrated steel makers and the largest private sector producer of hot rolled coils in India. Incorporated in the year 1984 by founding chairman M. L. Mittal, A corporate powerhouse with operations in iron, steel, mining, energy and infrastructure. The companys core competency is the production of high quality steel, for which it employs cutting edge technologies and stringent quality standards. It produces world-class sponge iron, galvanised sheets and cold rolled coils, in addition to hot rolled coils, through its two state-of-the art integrated steel plants, located at Dolvi and Kalmeshwar in the state of Maharashtra. To better provide steel solutions to an increasingly sophisticated marketplace, IIL had sets up a highly advanced cold rolling reversing mill during the year 1988, in collaboration with Hitachi of Japan, to manufacture a wide range of cold rolled carbon steel strips. In the same year, the company installed a colour coating line, the first of its kind in India for the manufacture of pre-painted colour steel sheets. During the year 1994, Business interests within the Ispat Group are demarcated. The eldest son, Mr. L N Mittal continues to manage the international operations while Mr. Pramod Mittal and Mr. Vinod Mittal, the younger brothers focused on steel and other businesses in India. In the identical year 1994, it commissioned the worlds largest gas-based single mega module plant for manufacturing direct re

