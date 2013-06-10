iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd Merged Shareholding Pattern

9.95
(0.00%)
Jun 10, 2013|12:00:00 AM

JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd Merged SHAREHOLDING

Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

5.49%

8.54%

10.71%

10.71%

11.3%

Indian

53.15%

55.26%

55.65%

55.65%

58.68%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

15.79%

12.47%

12.42%

13.36%

8.67%

Non-Institutions

25.56%

23.72%

21.19%

20.26%

21.34%

Total Non-Promoter

41.35%

36.19%

33.62%

33.62%

30.01%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.49%

Foreign: 5.49%

Indian: 53.15%

Non-Promoter- 15.79%

Institutions: 15.79%

Non-Institutions: 25.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

