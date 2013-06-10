Invest wise with Expert advice
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
|Sep-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
5.49%
8.54%
10.71%
10.71%
11.3%
Indian
53.15%
55.26%
55.65%
55.65%
58.68%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
15.79%
12.47%
12.42%
13.36%
8.67%
Non-Institutions
25.56%
23.72%
21.19%
20.26%
21.34%
Total Non-Promoter
41.35%
36.19%
33.62%
33.62%
30.01%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.