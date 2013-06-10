Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Jun-2012
|Jun-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.9
Op profit growth
134.03
EBIT growth
975.84
Net profit growth
-85.91
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.92
3.99
EBIT margin
5.09
0.63
Net profit margin
-2.37
-22.74
RoCE
5.91
RoNW
-4.15
RoA
-0.68
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.53
-10.34
Book value per share
4.73
8.3
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
-3.04
-1.85
P/B
3.84
4.5
EV/EBIDTA
7.95
17.13
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-152.81
-35.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
11.99
Inventory days
68.82
Creditor days
-122.05
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.52
-0.05
Net debt / equity
5.69
3.3
Net debt / op. profit
8.81
19.92
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.24
-66.86
Employee costs
-2.35
-2.67
Other costs
-23.48
-26.47
No Record Found
