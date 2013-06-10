iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd Merged Key Ratios

9.95
(0.00%)
Jun 10, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarJun-2012Jun-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

34.9

Op profit growth

134.03

EBIT growth

975.84

Net profit growth

-85.91

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.92

3.99

EBIT margin

5.09

0.63

Net profit margin

-2.37

-22.74

RoCE

5.91

RoNW

-4.15

RoA

-0.68

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.53

-10.34

Book value per share

4.73

8.3

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

-3.04

-1.85

P/B

3.84

4.5

EV/EBIDTA

7.95

17.13

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-152.81

-35.5

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

11.99

Inventory days

68.82

Creditor days

-122.05

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.52

-0.05

Net debt / equity

5.69

3.3

Net debt / op. profit

8.81

19.92

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-67.24

-66.86

Employee costs

-2.35

-2.67

Other costs

-23.48

-26.47

JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.