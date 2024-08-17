JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
7,846.64
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
7,846.64
Other Operating Income
266.76
Other Income
515.15
Total Income
8,628.57
Total Expenditure
7,678.41
PBIDT
950.15
Interest
659.41
PBDT
290.73
Depreciation
471.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.01
Deferred Tax
-293.3
Reported Profit After Tax
112.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
104.66
Extra-ordinary Items
211.55
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-106.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.41
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
2,516.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,04,07,14,688
Public Shareholding (%)
41.34
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,47,61,15,840
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
58.65
PBIDTM(%)
12.1
PBDTM(%)
3.7
PATM(%)
1.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.