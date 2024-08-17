iifl-logo-icon 1
JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

9.95
(0.00%)
Jun 10, 2013

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013

Gross Sales

7,846.64

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

7,846.64

Other Operating Income

266.76

Other Income

515.15

Total Income

8,628.57

Total Expenditure

7,678.41

PBIDT

950.15

Interest

659.41

PBDT

290.73

Depreciation

471.7

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

0.01

Deferred Tax

-293.3

Reported Profit After Tax

112.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

104.66

Extra-ordinary Items

211.55

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-106.88

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.41

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

2,516.13

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,04,07,14,688

Public Shareholding (%)

41.34

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,47,61,15,840

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

58.65

PBIDTM(%)

12.1

PBDTM(%)

3.7

PATM(%)

1.43

