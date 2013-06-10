JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd Merged Share Price Auditors Report
JSW ISPAT STEEL LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
AUDITORS REPORT
To the Members of
JSW ISPAT Steel Limited
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of JSW ISPAT Steel Limited
(the Company) as at 30th June 2012 and also the Statement of Profit and
Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date, annexed
thereto. These Financial Statements are the responsibility of the Companys
management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Financial
Statements based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards
generally accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
Financial Statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes
examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures
in the Financial Statements. An audit also includes assessing the
accounting principles used and significant estimates made by the
management, as well as evaluating the overall Financial Statements
presentation. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our
opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended)
issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of
section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure a
statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report
that :
i. We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.
ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.
iii. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow
Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of
account.
iv. In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and
the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the
accounting standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the
Companies Act, 1956, except for our comment in para (vi) below.
v. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors,
as on 30th June 2012, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we
report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 30th June 2012 from
being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of
section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.
vi. Attention is drawn to Note No. 15 of the accompanying Financial
Statements regarding recognition of net deferred tax asset of Rs. 2087.94
crores (including Rs. 779.18 crores recognized during the year) on
unabsorbed depreciation and brought forward business losses upto 30th June
2012, based on the future profitability projections made by the management.
We are unable to express an opinion on the virtual certainty of achieving
these projections as required by Accounting Standard 22, Accounting for
Taxes on Income, and the consequential impact, if any, of the recognition
of such deferred tax asset. This had also caused us to qualify our audit
opinion on the Financial Statements for the year ended 30th June 2011.
Had the impact of item stated above been considered, the loss for the year
would have been Rs. 2404.86 crores (after adjusting deferred tax assets of
Rs. 1308.76 crores recognized upto 30th June 2011) as against the reported
loss of Rs. 316.92 crores and net deficit in Reserve and Surplus would
have been Rs. 3908.04 crores as against the reported net deficit off
1820.10 crores.
vii. Except for the effect of the observation in para (vi) above, in our
opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required
by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required and give a true and
fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted
in India;
a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at 30th June 2012;
b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the loss for the
year ended on that date; and
c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
For S.R. BATLIBOI & CO.
Firm Registration Number: 301003E
Chartered Accountants
Per Hemal Shah
Partner
Membership No. 42650
14th Floor, The Ruby,
29 Senapati Bapat Marg,
Dadar (W) Mumbai - 400 028
Dated: 25th July 2012
Annexure to the Auditors Report
Referred to in our report of even date to the Members of JSW ISPAT Steel
Limited as at and for the year ended 30th June 2012
(i)(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
(b) All fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management
during the year but there is a regular programme of verification in a
phased manner to cover all the items of fixed assets over a period of three
years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the
Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were
noticed on such verification.
(c) There was no substantial disposal of fixed assets during the year.
(ii)(a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at
reasonable intervals during the year.
(b) As the Companys inventory of raw materials mostly includes bulk
materials such as iron ore, iron ore fines, coal, coke, pellets, etc.
requiring technical expertise for establishing the quantity thereof, the
Company has hired independent agencies for physical verification of such
stocks. Relying on the above work, according to the information and
explanations furnished to us, the procedure of physical verification of
inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in
relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.
(c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no material
discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of inventories.
(iii)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms
or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of
the Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, the provisions of clauses 4(iii)(a)
to (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not
commented upon.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured from companies, firms or
other parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, the provisions of clauses 4(iii)(e) to
(g) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented
upon.
(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, and having regard to the explanation that some of the items
purchased are of a special nature and alternative sources do not exist for
obtaining comparable quotations thereof, it appears that there is an
adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company
and the nature of its business, for the purchase of inventory and fixed
assets and for the sale of goods and services. During the course of our
audit, we have not observed any major weakness or continuing failure to
correct any major weakness in the internal control system of the Company in
respect of these areas.
(v)(a) According to the information and explanations provided by the
management, we are of the opinion that the particulars of contracts or
arrangements referred to in section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 that
need to be entered into the register maintained under section 301 have been
so entered.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the transactions made in pursuance of such contracts or arrangements
and exceeding the value of Rupees five lakhs have been entered into during
the financial year at prices which are reasonable having regard to the
prevailing market prices at the relevant time.
(vi) The Company has not accepted any deposit from the public within the
purview of Section 58A, 58AA or any other relevant provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956 and the rules framed thereunder.
(vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size and nature of its business.
(viii) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the
Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the
maintenance of cost records under section 209(1 )(d) of the Companies Act,
1956 for the steel products manufactured by the Company, and are of the
opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been
made and maintained.
(ix)(a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities
undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor education and
protection fund, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth-tax, service tax, customs
duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it.
The provisions relating to employees state insurance are not applicable to
the Company.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no
undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, investor education
and protection fund, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth-tax, service tax, custom
duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues were outstanding,
as on the Balance Sheet date for a period of more than six months from the
date they became payable.
(c) According to the records of the Company, the dues outstanding of income
tax, sales tax, wealth-tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty and cess
on account of any disoute. are as follows:-
Name of the Amount A B
Statue & (Rs. in
Nature of Crores)
the Dues
The Central
Excise Act,
1944
Dispute of Cenvat 48.63 1994-1995 } Commissioner (Appeals),
credit on Inputs & 1997-2011 } Customs, Excise and
Capital Goods and } Service Tax Appellate
related matters } Tribunal, High Court,
(Net of Rs.5.07 crores } Supreme Court
deposited under }
protest) }
}
Duty on valuation of 14.89 2000-2004 }
inputs and Hot Metal }
}
Duty on Freight 5.40 1996-2003 }
}
Various matters 6.45 1998-2011 }
(Net of Rs.1.02 crore }
deposited under }
protest) }
}
Transfer of Cenvat 2.01 2005-2006 }
Balance from one }
location to other }
The Customs
Act, 1962
Demand of Custom 7.28 1994-2005 Customs, Excise
duty on barge and and Service
stevedoring charges Tax Appellate
Tribunal
The Finance
Act, 1994:
Tax on services 2.93 1998-2004 Commissioner
relating to foreign 2005-2009 (Appeals),
consultancy/ Customs, Excise
infrastructure support/ and Service
sales commission Tax Appellate
(Net of Rs. 0.44 crore Tribunal,
deposited under High Court
protest)
The Bombay Sales Tax
Act, 1959:
Tax on Classification 32.13 1998-2004 Jt. Commissioner
of CR/GC as (Appeal), Sales Tax
manufacturing process Appellate Tribunal,
(Net of Rs.0.33 crore High Court
deposited under protest)
Deferred Sales Tax 3.26 2001-2002 Sales Tax
amount reduced in Appellate
revision order Tribunal
Demand for set off 1.12 1999-2000 Sales Tax
granted on capital Appellate
goods Tribunal
Purchase Tax on Zinc 0.66 1989-1991 Sales Tax
1995-1996 Appellate
Tribunal
Demand for set off 0.42 1995-1996 Sales Tax
granted on Natural Appellate
Gas Tribunal
Central Sales Tax
Act, 1956:
C and H Form 42.38 2005-2006 Jt. Commissioner
related matters (Appeal)
(stayed for recovery
by the relevant
authority)
C and T Form 1.62 2003-2004 W.B. Commercial
related matters 2005-2006 Tax & Revision Board
C Form related 0.06 2005-2006 Jt. Commissioner
matters (Appeal)
West Bengal Value
Added Tax Act, 2003
Purchase Tax Matters 0.01 2005-2006 Sr. Joint Commissioner
The Income Tax
Act,1961
Minimum Alternate 2.16 1989-1991 High Court
Tax
The Wealth Tax
Act, 1957
Demand on valuation 0.27 2001-2002 Income Tax Appellate
Tribunal
A = Period to which the amount relates
B = Forum where dispute is pending
(x) The Companys accumulated losses at the end of the financial year are
more than fifty percent of its net worth and it has incurred cash losses in
the current and immediately preceding financial year.
(xi) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and
explanations given by the management, the Company has delayed in repayment
of working capital dues to banks during the year to the extent oft 771.77
crores (the delay in such repayments for more than 15 days /s Rs. 174.64
crores). However, no such dues were in arrears as at the balance sheet
date. The company did not have any outstanding dues of debentures during
the year.
(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based
on the documents and records produced before us, the Company has not
granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of
shares, debentures and other securities.
(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi / mutual
benefit fund / society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the
Order are not applicable.
(xiv) In our opinion, the Company is not dealing or trading in shares,
securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions
of clause 4(xiv) of the Order are not applicable.
(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from bank or
financial institutions.
(xvi) Based on the information and explanations given to us by the
management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which these loans
were obtained.
(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that
short term funds to the extent of 7 1689.04 crores have been used in
funding of a portion of accumulated losses and deferred tax assets.
(xviii) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares
during the year to parties or Companies covered in the register maintained
under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(xix) The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year.
(xx) The Company has not raised any money through a public issue during the
year.
(xxi) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of
reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the
information and explanations given by the management, we report that no
fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.
For S.R. BATLIBOI & CO.
Firm Registration Number: 301003E
Chartered Accountants
Per Hemal Shah
Partner
Membership No. 42650
14th Floor, The Ruby,
29 Senapati Bapat Marg,
Dadar (W) Mumbai - 400 028
Dated: 25th July 2012