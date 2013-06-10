JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd Merged Share Price directors Report
JSW ISPAT STEEL LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
DIRECTORS REPORT
Your Directors present the twenty-seventh Annual Report on the operations
of your Company, together with the standalone and consolidated audited
financial results for the year ended 30tn June 2012.
FINANCIAL RESULTS (Rs. in Crores)
Standalone Consolidated
Yearended Yearended Yearended Yearended
Revenue from operations 12123.55 8994.64 12123.55 8994.64
Less: Excise Duty 1019.44 763.43 1019.44 763.43
Revenue (net) from
Operations 11104.11 8231.21 11104.11 8231.21
Other Income 424.24 319.78 424.24 320.42
Total Income 11528.35 8550.99 11528.35 8551.63
Total Expenditure 10335.16 7901.56 10335.41 7902.75
Profit before Interest 1193.19 649.43 1192.94 648.88
and Finance costs and
Depreciation
Less: Interest and Finance 1076.00 1022.91 1076.01 1022.91
costs
Profit/(Loss) before 117.19 (373.48) 116.93 (374.03)
Depreciation
Depreciation 626.83 596.26 626.83 596.26
Profit/(Loss) before (509.64) (969.74) (509.90) (970.29)
Tax and Exceptional
Items
Add: Exceptional Items 586.46 1180.62 533.02 1247.06
Profit/(Loss) before tax (1096.10) (2150.36) (1042.92) (2217.35)
Tax Expenses:
- Current Tax - - - -
- Deferred Tax Charge/ (779.18) (344.48) (779.18) (344.48)
(Credit)
Total Tax Expenses (779.18) (344.48) (779.18) (344.48)
Loss after tax (316.92) (1805.88) (263.74) (1872.87)
Profit on disposal/ - - 0.10 0.58
cessation of subsidiary
Net Profit/(Loss) (316.92) (1805.88) (263.64) (1872.29)
Add: Balance brought forward (3940.11) (2134.23) (4014.14) (2141.85)
from previous year
Amount carried to next year (4257.03) (3940.11) (4277.78) (4014.14)
a. Standalone Results
Revenue from operations during the year under review was Rs. 12123.55
Crores representing growth of 35% over previous year. Profit before
interest and finance costs and depreciation was k 1193.19 Crores. After
providing for interest and finance costs of Rs. 1076.00 Crores, profit
before depreciation was Rs. 117.19 Crores, compared to loss before
depreciation of Rs. 373.48 Crores during the previous year, registering
marked improvement in operations during the year.
After providing for depreciation of Rs. 626.83 Crores, loss before
considering exceptional items was Rs. 509.64 Crores. Exceptional items
(details of which are set-out in Note No. 28 of the Notes forming part of
the accounts) aggregating to Rs. 586.46 Crores have been provided for in
the accounts and, consequently, loss before tax was Rs. 1096.10 Crores.
After considering Deferred Tax Credit of Rs. 779.18 Crores, net loss
during the year under review was Rs. 316.92 Crores. The loss is proposed
to be carried to next years accounts.
b. Consolidated Results
In terms of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year under
review, Revenue from operations was Rs. 12123.55 Crores. Profit before
interest and finance costs and depreciation was Rs. 1192.94 Crores. After
providing for interest and finance costs of Rs. 1076.01 Crores, profit
before depreciation was Rs. 116.93 Crores. After providing for
depreciation of Rs. 626.83 Crores, loss before exceptional items was Rs.
509.90 Crores. Considering exceptional items of Rs. 533.02 Crores, loss
before tax was Rs. 1042.92 Crores. After considering Deferred Tax Credit
of Rs. 779.18 Crores, loss after tax was Rs. 263.74 Crores.
In accordance with Accounting Standard (AS) 21 Consolidated Financial
Statements, the audited Consolidated Financial Statements are provided in
the Annual Report.
DIVIDEND
In view of the accumulated losses, the Board of Directors does not
recommend any dividend on the Equity Shares. The Board of Directors does
not declare dividend on the Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares.
OPERATIONS
Production of Hot Rolled Coils at 2.48 Million MTs was higher by 13%
compared to the previous year. Production of Direct Reduced Iron (Sponge
Iron) at 1.27 Million MTs and production of Hot Metal at 1.59 Million MTs
were respectively higher by 5% and 17% compared to previous year.
Availability of administered price gas and natural gas continues to be
extremely restricted with consequent severe adverse impact on input prices
and production of Direct Reduced Iron.
Production of Cold Rolled Steel Coils/Sheets and Galvanized Coils/ Sheets
was higher at 0.33 Million MTs and 0.26 Million MTs, respectively, compared
to previous year.
Sales of Hot Rolled Coils at 2.50 Million MTs was higher by 20%, compared
to previous year. Sales of Galvanized Coils/Sheets at 0.23 Million MTs was
higher by 117% compared to previous year. Sales of PVC Coated Sheets at
0.06 Million MTs had improved by 21 % compared to previous year.
While prices of coke and coal had moderated, cost of iron ore and pellets
had increased substantially during the year under review. As a result,
steel production cost had registered marked increase during the year.
Various initiatives have been undertaken for improving operating
efficiencies and also ensuring raw material security. The Company has
undertaken rolling of thinner gauge coils upto 1.22 mm, which would result
in multiple product applications. Alternate cost-effective sources of
supply have been identified for critical inputs, such as iron ore, coke
etc.
During the year, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited
(MSEDCL) had accorded open access permission to the Company for wheeling of
220 MW power from one of the units (captive to the Company) of JSW Energy
Limited. The approval was granted during January, 2012 and the Company has
entered into an Energy Wheeling Agreement with JSW Energy Limited to
ensure availability of power supply on long term basis. The Company has,
therefore, been receiving power from JSW Energy Limited since January, 2012
and excess power, if any, is sold to MSEDCL. Consequently, the Company has
been able to achieve valuable savings in cost of power.
Due to depreciation in value of Indian Rupee against foreign currencies,
the Company had incurred net foreign exchange fluctuation loss of Rs. 379
Crores during the year on operating balance/forward exchange contracts and
Mark-to-Market position on derivative contracts.
EXPORTS
Global steel demand has been slack due to negative economic indicators in
various economies.
Export earnings during the year under review was X 138 Crores, signifying
reduction of 72% over the previous year.
The Company would continue to integrate its export strategies with global
steel demand conditions.
ECONOMIC SCENARIO
Global economy continues to be volatile and faces constraints owing to the
Eurozone debt crisis and the slow recovery of US economy. There has been a
marked deterioration in the overall environment in Europe leading to sharp
contraction in steel demand. US economy, meanwhile, has been registering
slow growth and demand for steel is expected to improve. Chinese GDP growth
appears to have moderated, though its economy is expected to benefit in
2013 due to the easing of credit conditions and fresh investments in large
projects.
Indian GDP is widely expected to grow by 6% during the current year. Indian
economy is facing an outflow of investment funds, lower industrial
production and delays in start-up of major privately-financed projects.
Manufacturing output is lower by 4% year-to-year. Current account deficit
is a major concern and the Indian Rupee has weakened sharply. Inflationary
threat looms large and limits the ability of Reserve Bank of India to
reduce interest rates. Policy initiatives aimed at speeding-up of
infrastructure projects are likely to accelerate steel demand in the
country.
Steel prices have been depressed owing to overall global economic
condition. Steel capacity utilization has been below 80% and margin
continues to remain under intense pressure. Iron ore and coking coal
prices, however, remain stable and the volatility witnessed in the previous
year appears to have moderated.
PROJECTS
Speedy progress is being made in implementation of the Companys planned
projects, namely, power plant of the capacity of 55 MW, lime calcining
plant of the capacity of 600 Tons per day, railway siding at Dolvi steel
complex and the second colour coating line of the capacity of 0.1 Million
Tons per annum at Kalmeshwar complex. The lime calcining plant, railway
siding and second colour coating line are scheduled to be completed during
the current financial year of the Company. The power plant is likely to be
commissioned during the first quarter of next fiscal.
The coke oven project of the capacity of 1 Million Tons per annum being set
up at the Companys Dolvi steel complex, through a Special Purpose Vehicle
company, is expected to be commissioned by March 2014. Financial closure
has already been achieved and project activities are presently in progress.
Iron ore pellet project of the capacity of 4 Million Tons per annum is also
being set-up at the Companys Dolvi steel complex, through a Special
Purpose Vehicle company. The project is expected to be commissioned by
September, 2014.
Additionally, the Company is planning to install a 6 Hi Mill of the
capacity of 0.2 Million Tons per annum at its Kalmeshwar complex. Addition
of the mill would increase coating volume by over 15000 MTs per month by
utilising existing coating capacities. The project is expected to be
commissioned by December 2013.
SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
During the year under review, the Company has acquired the entire
outstanding equity shares of Peddar Realty Private Limited and,
consequently, Peddar Realty Private Limited has become a wholly-owned
subsidiary of the Company effective 16th May, 2012. The equity shares have
been acquired with a view to ensure, inter-alia, higher degree of control
over the amount due by Peddar Realty Private Limited to the Company.
During the year under review, the Company divested its equity holdings in
Ispat Jharkhand Steels Limited, since the Memorandum of Understanding
entered into by Ispat Jharkhand Steels Limited with Government of Jharkhand
for setting-up an integrated steel plant is not being pursued.
Consequently, Ispat Jharkhand Steels Limited ceased to be a subsidiary of
the Company effective 29th June, 2012.
In terms of the general exemption granted by Ministry of Corporate Affairs,
Government of India, vide General Circular No. 2/2011 dated 8th February,
2011, the Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account of the Companys
subsidiaries for the financial year ended 31s March, 2012 are not being
attached. The requisite information, in terms of the aforesaid General
Circular, are contained in the Consolidated Financial Statement of the
Company and its subsidiaries. The aforesaid Annual Accounts of the
subsidiaries and the related detailed information shall be made available
to any member of the Company or its subsidiary companies, upon request. The
Annual Accounts of the Subsidiary Companies will also be kept open at the
Registered Office of the Company as well as the Registered Offices of the
Subsidiary Companies, for inspection by any member.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and its subsidiaries,
prepared and presented in accordance with Accounting Standard (AS) 21, are
attached to and form part of the Annual Report.
DEBT REFINANCING AND EXIT FROM CORPORATE DEBT RESTRUCTURING SCHEME
The Company has exited from the Corporate Debt Restructuring Scheme
effective September, 2011, upon arranging refinance of the CDR debts. The
debt consolidation undertaken by the Company helps in creating a simple and
uniform security structure, under a consortium arrangement.
REDEMPTION OF 12% AND 10% CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PREFERENCE SHARES (CRPS)
During the year, the Company has fully redeemed the 12% Cumulative
Redeemable Preference Shares (CRPS) amounting to Rs. 328.31 Crores and 10%
CRPS amounting to Rs. 155.11 Crores, pursuant to approval granted by CDR
Empowered Group and consent of the CRPS holders.
ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES, UPON EXERCISE OF CONVERSION OPTION BY LENDERS
During the year, the Company has allotted 13,00,31,371 equity shares of the
face value Rs. 10 each, on preferential basis, at a premium of Rs. 4.74
each to the CDR lenders of the Company, upon conversion of their loans into
equity shares. This has resulted in increase in Equity Share Capital by
Rs. 130.03 Crores and Securities Premium Account by Rs. 61.63 Crores,
aggregating to Rs. 191.66 Crores.
SHIFTING OF REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY
The Company proposes to shift its Registered Office from the State of West
Bengal to the State of Maharashtra. Requisite approval has already been
obtained from the shareholders of the Company. Necessary action has been
initiated for obtaining approval of the relevant regulatory authorities.
DIRECTORS
As earlier reported, Mr. B K Singh, Whole-time Director designated as
Executive Director (Steel Plant) has been re-designated as Chief Executive
Officer with effect from 22nd July, 2011.
The nomination of Mr. M Sankaranarayanan as Director on the Board of the
Company was withdrawn by UTI with effect from 4th October, 2011.
The nomination of Ms. Manju Jain as Director on the Board of the Company
was withdrawn by IFCI Limited with effect from 10th October, 2011.
The Board of Directors wish to place on record its appreciation for the
valuable services rendered by Mr. M Sankaranarayanan and Ms. Manju Jain
during their tenure as Directors of the Company.
Mr. Vinod Mittal relinquished office as Executive Vice Chairman of the
Company with effect from 20 June, 2012. However, Mr. Vinod Mittal
continues to be non-executive Vice Chairman of the Company.
Mr. Suhail Nathani, who was alternate to Mr. Pramod Mittal, ceased to be an
Alternate Director with effect from 11th October, 2011.
Mr. Pramod Mittal, Mr. Vinod Kothari and Mr. Haigreve Khaitan, Directors,
retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and, being
eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Pursuant to Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956, the Directors
confirm that:-
(i) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended
30th June, 2012, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and
there have been no material departures;
(ii) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them
consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the
Company for the year;
(iii) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the
maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the
provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the
Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
and
(iv) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts for the financial year
ended 30th June, 2012 on a going concern basis.
AUDITORS
The Auditors, M/s S R Batliboi & Co., Chartered Accountants, retire at the
ensuing Annual General Meeting and have expressed their willingness to be
re-appointed.
The Company has obtained a letter from the Auditors to the effect that the
re-appointment, if made, will be in conformity with the limits specified in
Section 224 (1B) of the Companies Act, 1956.
AUDITORS REPORT
The Auditors in their report have, while drawing attention to Note No.15 of
the Notes forming part of the accounts for the year, commented on their
inability to express any opinion on the virtual certainty of achieving the
future profitability projections made by the Company and the consequential
impact, if any, on Deferred Tax Asset recognized in the said accounts.
The Auditors, in their statement under Companies (Auditors Report) Order,
2003 annexed to the aforesaid Report, have observed the following;-
a. The Companys accumulated losses at the end of the financial year are
more than fifty percent of its net worth and it has incurred cash losses in
the current and immediately preceding financial year.
b. The Company has delayed in repayment of working capital dues to banks
during the year to the extent of Rs. 771.77 Crores (the delay in such
repayments for more than 15 days is Rs. 174.64 Crores). However, no such
dues were in arrear as at the balance sheet date. The Company did not have
any outstanding dues of debentures during the year.
c. Short term funds to the extent of Rs. 1689.04 Crores, have been used in
funding of a portion of accumulated losses and deferred tax assets.
In the opinion of the Board of Directors, based on various measures taken
by the Company for enhancing operating efficiency, tie-up of reliable
alternate source of power and critical inputs, setting-up of crucial
projects aimed at achieving raw material integration and major savings in
input costs as weli as the future profitability projections, the Company is
virtually certain that there would be sufficient taxable income in the
future, to claim the Deferred Tax Credit.
Further, the Board of Directors informs that:-
a. Pursuant to the provisions contained in Section 23 of the Sick
Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985, the Company has
reported to Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction the fact of
erosion of more than fifty percent of its net worth, as at 30th June, 2010,
compared to the peak net worth during the immediately preceding four
financial years.
b. Delays in repayment of working capital dues to banks were due to
mismatches in cash flows; however, there is no such due in arrear as at the
Balance Sheet date.
c. The observations arise out of consideration of Deferred Tax Assets (net)
as application of funds for long-term purposes. Deferred Tax Asset, being
non-cash flow impacting, there is no usage of short-term funds for long-
term purposes.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Pursuant to Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges,
the Management Discussion and Analysis and Corporate Governance Report
together with the Certificate from the Auditors of the Company confirming
compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance form part of this
Report.
SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT
The Company had engaged M/s Robert Pavrey & Associates, Practising Company
Secretaries, to review Secretarial Compliance for the financial year ended
30th June, 2012.
Though not mandatory, the Secretarial Compliance Certificate was obtained
during the year, on a quarterly basis, from the aforementioned Practising
Company Secretaries, and reviewed by the Board.
CODE OF CONDUCT
The Board has laid down a Code of Conduct for all Board Members and Senior
Management of the Company. The Code of Conduct has been posted on the
Companys website.
Board Members and Senior Management personnel have affirmed compliance with
the Code for the financial year 2011-12. A separate declaration to this
effect is annexed to the Corporate Governance Report.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS
AND OUTGO
In accordance with the requirements of Section 217(1 )(e) of the Companies
Act, 1956 read with Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of
Board of Directors) Rules, 1988, the particulars with respect to
Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings
and Outgo are annexed to and form part of this Report. (Annexure A).
PERSONNEL
Employee relations continued to be harmonious during the year.
The Companys Human Resource Policies seek to ensure a high level of
employee engagement and motivation.
The Board wishes to place on record its appreciation for the efforts of all
its employees.
Information in terms of Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read
with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975 forms part of
this Report. (Annexure B).
APPRECIATION
Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the support
extended to the Company by its lenders, the Central and State Governments
as well as its business associates. Your Directors also thank the members
for their continued support.
For and on behalf of the Board
Seshagiri Rao MVS B K Singh
Director Chief Executive Officer
Mumbai,
the 25th July, 2012.
Annexure A to Directors Report
STATEMENT CONTAINING PARTICULARS PURSUANT TO THE COMPANIES (DISCLOSURE OF
PARTICULARS IN THE REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS) RULES, 1988 AND
FORMING PART OF DIRECTORS REPORT
A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY
a. Steel Complex at Dolvi
> Installation and commissioning (2 Nos.) energy savers in conveyors in
Sponge Iron Plant.
> Fixing timer for conveyor lighting and provision of timer circuit for new
dust collection system lighting in Sponge Iron Plant.
> LT capacitor installation (2 Nos.) for conveyor motors in Sponge Iron
Plant.
> Replacement of conventional motor with energy efficient type motors (3
Nos.) in Sponge Iron Plant.
> Fixing timer for light fittings and replacement of faulty conventional
Ballast by Electronic Ballast (40 Nos.) at Blast Furnace.
> Automatic switching of Blast Furnace T6-Lub Oil heater-Earlier it was
switched manually.
> Replacement of Filament type indication lamp by LED type indication lamp
(20 Nos.) in Blast Furnace.
> Ph-2 LF GCP duct interconnection (i.e. GCP, LF-1&2 on single Booster fan)
in Steel Melting Shop.
> Installation of WF drive for 55KW motor in Sinter Plant.
> Fixing timer for light fittings and replacement of well glass with other
fittings in Sinter Plant.
> Replacement of conventional 7.5KW motor with energy efficient type motor
at Sinter Plant.
> Replacement of total 30 units 150 watt well glass 400 watt high bay
fitting with timer in Sinter Plant.
> Energy audit has been carried out by external energy auditor for entire
Dolvi steel complex to identify further potential areas of thermal and
electrical energy conservation opportunities.
b. Cold Rolling Mill, Galvanizing and Colour Coating Complex at Kalmeshwar
> 6 Hi Rolling Mill; Variable Frequency Drive provided for Fume Exhaust and
DCM updraft fan.
> Mill and Galvanizing line 4 exit cranes - Variable Frequency Drive
provided at LT & CT & Hoist.
> Energy saver panel installed in Cold Rolling Mill and Galvanizing line 1
complex for lighting.
> Galvanizing tine 1 - Pump house cold well pump replaced with efficient
pump.
> Ten burners of non-ox furnace isolated and blocked to save propane in
Galvanizing lines 1 and 4 and Galvalume.
> Galvalume - For processing 0.35 mm, 2 CAG blowers put off to save power.
> Colour Coated Line - One additional burner removed to save propane.
> Colour Coated Line - Removal of one degreasing pump through optimization
of degreasing unit.
> Slitter nos. 2 & 5 - Halogen light (16 Nos.) of 1000 watt replaced with
150 Watt Metal Halide
> Air compressor common line provided for effective use between CRM and CGL
and kept one compressor off in Galvalume.
> Boiler automation done for Boiler No.1 to save power and fuel.
> Cut To Length 5 - Two air blowers replaced with single air blower to save
energy.
c. Proposals for reduction of energy consumption
i. Steel Complex at Dolvi
> Installation of regenerative burner for ladle preheating at Steel Melting
Shop.
> Installation and commissioning of VFDs in following motors of Sponge Iron
Plant:
i. 225 KW Air Blower
ii. 225 KW Auxiliary Air Blower
> Installation and commissioning of VFD in the following HT motors:
i. 3500 KW ID Fan at Steel Melting Shop (2 Nos).
ii. 1700 KW main air blower Fan at Sponge Iron Plant.
iii. 700 KW ID Fan at Coal injection Plant.
> Waste heat recovery from CONARC off gas.
ii. Cold Rolling Mill, Galvanizing and Colour Coating Complex at Kalmeshwar
> Installation of Liquid Natural Gas facility for use of cost effective and
clean fuel i.e LNG.
> Re-sizing pump impellors in cooling water pumps.
> VFD in fume exhaust blowers in 4 Hi Rolling Mills, FD & ID fans of Boiler
No.2 and blowers in CGL 1.
> Provide auto steam regulating valves for temperature control at all
places in CPL.
> Installation of energy saving panels in Galvalume.
> Installation of energy efficient Spencer blowers in place of Rootz
blowers in CGL1 and CGL 4.
> Replacing HPSV (Sodium Vapour) and HPMV (Mercury) lights with Metal
Halide/ LED type.
The above steps initiated by the Company have enabled savings in energy
consumption as well as savings in costs. The Company constantly undertakes
energy saving measures at its plant locations.
The required data with regard to Conservation of Energy, as applicable to
our Industry, is furnished below:-
Particulars For year ended For year ended
30th June, 2012 30th June, 2011
POWER AND FUEL CONSUMPTION
Electricity
a) Purchased (Units in000 kwh) 1741154 1556256
Total Amount (Rs. in Crores) 1008.50 864.15
Rate/Unit (Rs.) 5.79 5.55
b) Own generation (Units in 000 kwh)
Units through Furnace Oil 39399 61075
Unit/Ltr of Furnace Oil 4.42 4.18
Cost/Unit (Rs.) 8.21 6.27
Coal (Low ash coal in process)
Quantity (MT) 242759 223490
Total Cost (Rs. in Crores) 245.13 213.27
Avg. Rate/Unit (Rs.) 10097 9543
Coke (including fines)
Quantity (MT) 954059 761016
Total Cost (Rs. in Crores) 1923.42 1621.60
Avg. Rate/Unit (Rs.) 20160 21308
Furnace Oil & LDO
Quantity (Ltrs in000) 674 1225
Total amount (Rs. in Crores) 2.89 4.58
Avg. Rate/Unit (Rs.) 42.92 37.39
LPG/PROPANE
Quantity (MT) 8537 5736
Total amount (Rs. in Crores) 46.80 25.00
Avg. Rate/Unit (Rs.) 54818 43595
NG/RLNG
Quantity (SCM in 000) 410577 420868
Total amount (Rs. in Crores) 813.09 464.58
Avg. Rate/Unit (Rs.) 19.80 11.04
Others
Quantity (Ltrs) 774593 777162
Total amount (Rs. in Crores) 3.35 3.12
Avg. Rate/Unit (Rs.) 43.26 40.11
CONSUMPTION PER M.T. OF PRODUCTION
Galvanised Sheets
Electricity (in Units) 86 114
Furnace Oil (Ltrs.) 0.20 0.27
LPG/Propane(Kgs.) 18.64 18.42
Cold Rolled Steel Sheets
Electricity (in Units) 124 151
Furnace Oil (Ltrs.) 0.54 2.95
Coal (Kgs.) 33.08 42.01
LPG/Propane( Kgs.) 1.17 2.13
Colour Coated Sheets
Electricity (in Units) 66 76
Furnace Oil (Ltrs.) 0.04 0.04
LPG/Propane (Kgs.) 22.46 24.01
Tube Mill
Electricity (in Units) 96 94
Furnace Oil (Ltrs.) - 0.03
Pipe Mill
Electricity (in Units) 0 39
Galvalume
Electricity (in Units) 215 262
Furnace Oil (Ltrs.) 0.06 0.08
LPG/Propane (Kgs.) 21.30 21.52
Sponge Iron
Electricity (in Units) 101.16 96.70
Gas (Natural Gas/RLNG) (M3) 284.62 279.51
Hot Strip Mill
Electricity (in Units) 521.25 538.05
Furnace Oil (Ltrs.) 0.17 0.19
Coal (Kgs.) 8.34 5.46
Coke (Kgs.) 15.93 13.16
Propane (Kgs.) 0.01 -
Gas (Natural Gas/RLNG) (M3) 19.69 23.95
Blast Furnace
Electricity (in Units) 174.09 183.31
Furnace Oil (Ltrs.) 0.01 0.09
Coal (Kgs.) 132.89 149.62
Coke (Kgs.) 575.81 541.27
LPG/Propane (Kgs.) 0.12 0.24
Gas (Natural Gas/RLNG) (M3) 3.39 22.22
Note:
i. Details for the year ended 30th June, 2011 have been recast and includes
relevant particulars of facilities at the respective manufacturing units.
ii. Power consumption is net of excess power units received from M/s JSW
Energy Ltd. and sold to MSEDCL.
B. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION
Research and Development activities undertaken by the Company have resulted
in:-
a. Steel Complex at Dolvi
> Online drying of coke before charging in Blast Furnace to reduce coke
rate and increase productivity of Blast Furnace.
> Feasibility study of using Coke Oven waste gas in DRI process for energy
conservation and pollution control at Sponge Iron Plant.
> Productivity improvement of Sinter Plant by increasing volume of sinter
making area through in-house design, engineering and fabrication.
> Quality improvement of sinter through various in-house modifications.
> Reduction of emissions to reduce air pollution at Sinter Plant by partial
replacing of coke fines with RLNG through in- house design, engineering and
fabrication.
> Thermo- mechanical simulation of hot rolling and continuous casting
parameters for optimising alloy design and rolling parameters of different
grades to reduce development cost.
> Improvement of recovery of B alloy addition in B - alloyed CG04BC
grade by Fe-B wire injection.
b. Cold Rolling Mill, Galvanizing and Colour Coating Complex at Kalmeshwar
i) Colour Coated Line
> Development of SMP paint RAL 5012 and RAL 9002 as a single back coat in
existing 3 bake system.
> Development of wrinkle textured finish in RAL 6011 and RAL 3007.
> Development of TOP COAT with and without primer with the help of BRUGAL
GM 6N without pre-treatment in colour coating.
ii) Continuous Galvanizing/Galvalume Line
> Development of 0.40 mm thickness material for export consignment,
processed first time at CGL-4.
> Development of coloured acrylic Galvalume for Roofing application.
> Development of 0.25 mm thickness Galvalume material for Roofing
application.
> Development of differential edge corrugated sheet (one side up and one
side down).
> Development of 0.30 mm thick Al-Zn coated 100 gsm material for consumer
durable segment.
> Processing combination of PVDF paint and top and SMP paint on bottom
through 3 bake system.
> In-house scrapper designed for scrapping (cleaning) of metal pickup on
sinker roll during process.
> Redesigned arms of sinker rolls for Galvanising.
> Improvement in capability of 6Hi and 4Hi Rolling Mills to process coil OD
with 2000 mm (previous capability -1865 mm).
> Integrated effluent processing unit for ensuring zero liquid discharge
from plant consisting of Plate Reverse Osmosis (PTRO), Multi Effect
Evaporator for first time in Steel industry in India.
c. Future plans for technology absorption, research etc.
> Coordination with various Research Institutes and Technical Universities
in India and abroad.
> New product and market development (Green or energy-efficient Steel,
wider range products, particularly, APIX70
> 12 mm, API X80, DP590, SPF540, SPF590, Domex750, Electrical Steel etc.),
Product re-engineering and Brand development.
> Development of 1.2 mm CG04BC HRC for direct cold rolling to 0.09 mm thin
sheet.
> Process re-engineering for more lean, efficient and effective process.
> New top lance for Shell #1.
> Modification of electrode guide column in EAF and saving of electrical
energy at SMS.
> Increase F1 stand gear ratio in Mill to increase productivity.
> Usages of alternate source (high Sulphur) of lump for DRI making.
> Air shock blowers for online cleaning of connecting channel of
rectangular Kiln.
> Alternate material for enhancing life of coal lances (SS 310 v/s. 253
MA).
Technology absorption plans for the future also include:-
Sponge Iron Plant:
> Use of Coke Oven Gas at DRI process.
> Hot DRI discharge to SMS.
> Waste water treatment.
Sinter Plant:
> Modification of steam generating boiler to increase steam production.
> In-house design and installation of coke screening system in Sinter
Plant.
Hot Strip Mill:
> Independent top lance for each shell.
> In-house design and development of high pressure inter-stand de-scaler in
Stand No. 1 and Stand No. 2.
d. Expenditure on Quality Assurance & Research and Development
a) Capital : Nil
b) Recurring : Expenses incurred are charged to normal heads
and not allocated separately.
c) Total : Not determinable
d) Total R&D : Not determinable
expenditure as a
percentage of
total turnover
C. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO (Rs. in Crores)
2011-12 2010-11
> Foreign Exchange Earnings
Export (FOB Value) 137.81 486.16
> Foreign Exchange Outgo
a) CIF Value of Imports
- Raw Materials, Components,
Spare Parts & Production
Consumables 2644.05 2461.99
- Capital Goods 61.31 4.44
b) Other Expenditure 110.34 94.51
For and on behalf of the Board
Seshagiri Rao MVS B K Singh
Director Chief Executive Officer
Mumbai,
the 25th July, 2012.
Management Discussion and Analysis
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS
Global Steel Scenario
The global steel industry has been significantly impacted due to the
Eurozone crisis and imbalances in several major economies. The overall fall
in real disposable income in major economies and high degree of
unemployment have impacted business confidence levels. Financially
restricted conditions across the world have reduced many manufacturing
companies optimism and a sizable number of enterprises are reassessing
their capital spending plans. In the prevailing economic and political
global situation, the steel industry faces unique challenges and
uncertainties.
The major challenge for steel manufacturers is insufficient demand to
sustain cost-effective operations and the battle for market share. Steel
buyers are challenged to find the perfect timing to finalize deals over
fear of either suffering inventory losses or missing procurement at
appropriate prices.
Risks for the steel mills are expected to intensify in the second half of
2012. Economic indicators in developed nations, with USA being one of the
major exceptions, seem to be worsening. Outside of Germany, the European
Union appears to be sliding into a deeper recession. Among BRIC Countries,
Brazils economy appears to be stagnating and growth prospects in Russia
look mixed. The Indian economy is suffering profoundly from an outflow of
investment funds and lower industrial production. More worrying is the fact
that Chinese economic indicators seem to be slackening.
The US economy so far has remained stronger than expected. Steel demand has
been up 7% year-over-year. However, domestic hot-rolled spot price slipped
to about $649 per ton in late-May 2012, down from the recent high of $740
per ton in late-January 2012, which is a reflection on the prevailing
market sentiments.
For 2012, Chinese steel demand is expected to rise 6% to 685 million tons,
with net exports at about 40 million tons. In the first quarter of 2012,
net exports were over 9 million tons. Chinese economy in 2013 is expected
to benefit from governments easing of credit conditions. Less restrictive
credit is likely to lead to rise in capital spending and apparent steel
consumption.
Indian Steel Scenario
Price stability and growth are major challenges facing the Indian policy
makers. Indian economy is expected to grow at 6% during the current year
down from over 8% in 2010-11. While GDP growth has been low, the growing
trade deficit, inflationary pressures and weakening currency have led to a
weak investment sentiment and slowed industrial growth.
Crude steel production during 2011-12 was 74 Million tons, registering a
growth of 4% over the previous year. Steel demand in the country is
expected to grow by 6% during the current year, in tandem with growth in
GDP.
The steady depletion in availability of key raw material sources is a
matter of significant concern for Indian steel makers. Domestic supply of
iron ore has been significantly impacted due to environmental concerns. As
a result, Indian steel makers are exposed to the vagaries of international
demand pulls and price fluctuations. Supply of coking coal has also been
limited in domestic markets leading to surge in imports. Volatility in
prices of key inputs threaten stability of operations of steel majors in
the country.
High fiscal deficit levels have cast doubts on the countrys ability to
meet the budget goals. Price pressures remain elevated and infrastructure
output growth has further slowed down. The domestic demand-driven economy
has been steadily slowing down and governments revenue receipts have been
severely impacted. Contraction in key sectors of the economy, namely,
natural gas, cement, coal and infrastructure are reflected in weakening
industrial activity.
Growth of capital goods sector is vital for stability of the steel
industry. High level of investment in the capital goods sector is crucial
for industrial growth. The dip in index of Industrial Production and the
current inflationary pressures have resulted in slow growth of the capital
goods sector during last few months. Thrust on infrastructure spending is
essential to revive the growth pattern in the capital goods sector in the
coming months.
OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS
Opportunities
The projected Indian GDP growth and increased government spending on core
infrastructure projects are expected to drive domestic steel consumption in
the medium term. Steel demand in India is likely to reach 100 Million MTs
in the next few years, offering tremendous scope to domestic steel
producers to tap the huge potential. Sustained growth in infrastructure,
automotive, manufacturing and consumer durables sectors would ensure a
steady demand growth for all grades of steel products. With a perceptible
improvement in demand from semi-urban and even rural segments, hitherto
unexplored markets are being looked into. Thrust is accorded on retail
penetration and service centres are being set-up by most steel companies to
reach all major consumption points.
Some of the other major opportunities are:-
* Development of captive mining facilities and upstream integration which
can result in higher productivity and lower cost of production and can also
reduce incidence of price volatility of raw materials.
* Achieve better margins and realisation from value-added and branded
products. Efforts need to be made to produce premium brands to add product
value.
* Achieve cost competitiveness through access to cheaper iron ore / coal
and sustained efforts towards achieving operation and process improvements.
Threats
* Sharp increase in prices of raw materials, such as, iron ore, coke and
coal.
* Increase in power tariff.
* Infrastructure constraints and bottlenecks in development of roads,
railways and ports leading to high logistics costs.
* Various statutory challenges in acquiring land for green-field steel
projects, leading to delays in capacity-accretion.
* Dumping of cheap steel products into India and the consequent pressure on
domestic prices.
* Depletion of raw material reserves and rising raw material cost.
OUTLOOK AND COMPANYS STRATEGIES
Macro economic policy-making in our country is expected to be driven
largely by the twin issues of growth and inflation control. While
continuing its efforts to achieve price stability, the government has not
been able to fast-track policies on accelerating economic growth.
Meanwhile, global economic under-currents continue to impact our countrys
growth prospects.
Domestic steel consumption would be driven by the growth in manufacturing,
infrastructure and consumer durable segments. Steel demand is expected to
grow structurally, notwithstanding downside risks of slower growth in the
short term, due to macro economic deficiencies. Increasing urbanization and
infrastructure growth opportunities are likely to propel domestic steel
demand.
The Company is committed to ensuring timely implementation of its projects,
so as to achieve rationalization in input costs. The Company is taking
proactive steps to reduce cost and improve its operating processes. The
Company shall focus on improving the market share of its products.
The Companys strategic initiatives are:-
* Set-up a coke oven project of the annual capacity of 1 Million MTs at
Dolvi Steel Complex to be implemented by a Special Purpose Vehicle Company.
* Set-up an Iron Ore Pellet project of the annual capacity of 4 Million MTs
at Dolvi Steel Complex to be implemented by a Special Purpose Vehicle
Company.
* Commission Lime Calcining Plant of the capacity of 600 tons per day and
gas-based power plant of the capacity of 55 MW at Dolvi Steel Complex.
* Set-up railway siding facility adjacent to Dolvi Steel Complex to ensure
economic transportation of inputs as well as finished steel products.
* Set-up additional Colour Coating Line of the annual capacity of 0.1
Million MTs at Kalmeshwar Complex.
* Install a 6 Hi-Mill of the capacity of 0.2 Million Tons per annum at
Kalmeshwar Complex.
* Enhance production of value added grades and products.
Steady progress is being made in implementation of the projects and they
are expected to be commissioned as scheduled.
PRODUCT/SEGMENT PERFORMANCE
Production of Hot Rolled Coils at 2.48 Million MTs was higher by 13%
compared to previous year. Production of Direct Reduced Iron (Sponge Iron)
at 1.27 Million MTs and production of Hot Metal at 1.59 Million MTs were
respectively higher by 5% and 17% compared to previous year.
Availability of administered price gas and natural gas continues to be
extremely restricted with consequent severe adverse impact on input prices
and production of Direct Reduced Iron.
Production of Cold Rolled Steel Coils/Sheets and Galvanized Coils/ Sheets
was higher at 0.33 Million MTs and 0.26 Million MTs, respectively, compared
to previous year.
Sales of Hot Rolled Coils at 2.50 Million MTs was higher by 20%, compared
to previous year. Sales of Galvanized Coils/Sheets at 0.23 Million MTs was
higher by 117% compared to previous year. Sales of PVC Coated Sheets at
0.06 Million MTs had improved by 21 % compared to previous year.
While prices of coke and coal had moderated, cost of iron ore and pellets
had increased substantially during the year under review. As a result, cost
of steel production had registered marked increase during the year.
Various initiatives have been undertaken for improving operating
efficiencies and also ensuring raw material security. Alternate cost-
effective sources of supply have been identified for critical inputs, such
as iron ore, coke etc. -The Company has undertaken rolling of thinner gauge
coils upto 1.22 mm, which would result in multiple product applications.
Exports
Export earnings during the year under review was Rs. 138 Crores,
signifying decrease of 72% compared to previous year. This was owing to
slack global steel demand and unremunerative prices.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (STANDALONE) IN RELATION TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
The highlights of the financial results (standalone) for the year are as
under:
(Rs. in Crores)
Particulars For year ended For year ended
30th June, 2012 30th June, 2011
Revenue from operations 12123.55 8994.64
Less: Excise Duty 1019.44 763.43
Revenue (net) from Operations 11104.11 8231.21
Other Income 424.24 319.78
Total Revenue 11528.35 8550.99
Total Expenditure 10335.16 7901.56
Profit before Interest and Finance 1193.19 649.43
costs and Depreciation
Less: Interest and Finance costs 1076.00 1022.91
Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation 117.19 (373.48)
Depreciation 626.83 596.26
Profit/(Loss) before Tax and (509.64) (969.74)
Exceptional Items
Add: Exceptional Items 586.46 1180.62
Profit/(Loss) before tax (1096.10) (2150.36)
Tax expenses
- Current Tax - -
- Deferred Tax Charge/(Credit) (779.18) (344.48)
Total Tax expenses (779.18) (344.48)
Net Profit/(Loss) after Tax (316.92) (1805.88)
Add: Balance brought forward from (3940.11) (2134.23)
previous year
Amount carried to next year (4257.03) (3940.11)
Revenue from operations during the year under review was Rs. 12123.55
Crores representing growth of 35% over previous year. Profit before
interest and finance costs and depreciation was Rs. 1193.19 Crores. After
providing for interest and finance costs of Rs. 1076.00 Crores, profit
before depreciation was 7117.19 Crores, compared to loss before
depreciation of Rs. 373.48 Crores during the previous year.
After providing for depreciation of Rs. 626.83 Crores, loss before
considering exceptional items was Rs. 509.64 Crores. Exceptional items
(details of which are set-out in Note No.28 of the Notes forming part of
the accounts) aggregating to Rs. 586.46 Crores have been provided for in
the accounts and, consequently, loss before tax was 7 1096.10 Crores.
After considering Deferred Tax Credit of Rs. 779.18 Crores, net loss
during the year under review was Rs. 316.92 Crores. The loss is proposed
to be carried to next years accounts.
MANAGEMENT OF RISKS AND CONCERNS
The Companys Risk Management process ensures a dynamic approach to all
business risks and defines robust processes to support operations
and executive decisions. Identification of risks and formulation of
mitigation plans is a continuous process. The risk mitigation plans are
subject to regular internal monitoring.
The Companys Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework helps to:-
a) develop risk intelligence and ownership to ensure timely assessment of
future business trends, and
b) provide platform to discuss with all concerned on future risks and
opportunities and also develop a balanced perspective on forward path which
serves as guide to executive management to take prudent and consistent
judgmental calls, so as to:-
i) Maximize positive impact of opportunities by taking timely decisions and
actions ;
ii) Minimize surprises and avoid negative impact of risks on business
objectives, such as :
* Timely execution of projects.
* Uninterrupted operations.
* Ensure availability and optimum productivity of resources, such as
technology, skills, funds, assets, materials etc.
* Carrying together all stakeholders for spontaneous contribution towards
common organizational goals.
* Protecting environment.
* Ensuring compliance.
iii) Convert risk into opportunity through innovation, improvement and
differentiation.
The ERM framework further seeks to dynamically define future trends, such
as:
a) Global Inter Linkages in economy and interdependence on other sources.
b) Technological innovations, future needs of end consumers, changes in
regulations etc.
c) Systemic risks observed during global crisis.
d) Big investments, deals and volume growth opportunities.
As a part of Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) process, a comprehensive Risk
Management Policy has been framed. The Risk Management Policy ensures:-
* Anticipation of pre-determined milestones.
* Scenario planning and analysis.
* Early risk warning and identify risk threshold limits.
* Capturing risk information.
* Analysis of risks.
* Identifying risk mitigation strategies and risk monitoring and reporting.
The ERM framework sets-out an integrated approach to risk management, while
clearly specifying the roles and responsibilities of all key personnel with
regard to risk management. The risk management procedures involve, apart
from identification of risks, defining risk ownership, integration of risks
to avoid overlaps and a clearty defined risk oversight process.
The Risk Management Structure identifies key internal stakeholders
responsible for creating, implementing and sustaining the ERM initiative.
The structure leverages existing organizational set-up and seeks to align
individuals, teams and departments with the intent of establishing
responsibility and accountability.
The Risk Management Committee of the Board reviews, periodically, all risk
management and mitigation procedures and adequacy of mitigation plans. The
Company has internal Risk Management teams which meet periodically and
review identified risks, their root causes and mitigation plans. High risk
issues are deliberated and are subsequently reported to the Risk Management
Committee of Board of Directors. Annual plans are drawn in advance and
submitted to the Risk Management Committee.
The Companys Business Plans are subject to review by the Board of
Directors. Projects under implementation are also subject to review by the
Board of Directors.
The Company regularly monitors its Foreign Exchange positions and exposure
to current and capital account transaction risks. A comprehensive Forex
Risk Management Policy has been developed and our internally constituted
Forex Risk Management Committee reviews all forex operations. Control
measures, authorization levels, procedures, organizational set-up etc., are
clearly defined in the Forex Risk Management Policy. Status of Foreign
Exchange exposure are periodically reviewed by the Board of Directors.
Confirmation of compliance with applicable statutory requirements are
obtained from the respective units/divisions and subjected to an elaborate
verification process. Quarterly Reports on Statutory Compliances, duly
certified, are submitted to the Audit Committee as well as the Board of
Directors for review. Compliance(s) with exception(s), if any, are reported
to the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors. Status of
Demands/Notices on the Company, under various acts and rules, as well as
status of litigations are reported to the Board of Directors, every
quarter.
In the process of undertaking reviews of financial projections, statutory
litigations etc., the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee are
entitled to independent expert opinions, wherever felt appropriate.
Revenue-related litigations are subject to detailed risk-evaluation by
independent experts, each quarter, and their reports are furnished to the
Board of Directors.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY
The Senior Management of the Company comprising of the Chief Executive
Officer, Jt. Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive
Director and Directors are supported by Presidents, Senior Vice Presidents,
Vice Presidents and General Managers who are individually heading various
Departments and assisting the Senior Management in various decision making
process to attain the corporate objectives set out in the Corporate Plan
formulated each year. In order to attain the corporate objectives, strict
internal control systems are required to be implemented across the
organization. The same is ensured by the Senior Management through a mix of
periodic reviews, implementation of Standard Operating Procedures, defining
Delegation of Powers and constant upgradation of IT systems.
The efficacy of internal control systems is ensured as a combined result of
the following activities:
i. Operational Performance is reviewed each month by an Executive Committee
comprising members of Senior Management.
ii. Performance of each function is closely monitored by the Senior
Management through various Daily / Weekly / Monthly Review Meetings.
Reviews of all independent functions are regularly undertaken.
Simultaneously, cross-functional activities are also subject to periodic
reviews.
iii. Various internal Committees, such as, HR Committee, CAPEX Committee,
Pricing Committee, Working and Steenncommittees for Risk Management etc.
have been constituted, coThprising of
Senior Management members to review domain performance and take all
operational and strategic decisions. This is with a view to ensure larger
participation in the decision - making process and pooling of all available
resources.
iv. Various policies are introduced, from time to time, to ensure effective
functioning of various independent departments, such as, Marketing,
Finance, HR, etc.
v. Delegation of Powers is regularly reviewed and revised, based on
feedback received from Directors and Process Owners. The documents clearly
specify the authorities of various divisional / functional heads etc.
Hence, the financial and non-financial authorities stand clearly defined.
vi. Advanced SAP ERP has been implemented and most of the major functions
are covered under various modules of SAP. Consequently, ERP systems are in
place and stand continuously upgraded.
vii. My SAP Business Process application has also been implemented.
Reports of Internal Audit Department and management response thereto are
subject to regular review by Audit Committee of Board of Directors. Reports
of Management Auditors and Branch Auditors are also reviewed by the Audit
Committee. Adequacy of internal control systems is also reviewed by the
Audit Committee. The annual Audit Plan of the Internal Audit Department is
reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee. Audit Committee also
undertakes review of status of completion of previous Audit Plans to
identify gaps, if any, in implementation.
HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS
The Companys Human Resource policies and strategies seek to ensure a high
level of motivation among employees so that they play a significant role in
achieving the Companys goals.
The Company has a robust system for periodic review of all Human Resources
issues. The Performance Management System adopted by the Company is
continuously strengthened to ensure that employee appraisals are
transparent and aligned to corporate goals.
The Employee of the Month scheme adopted by the Company seeks to ensure
that performing team members are properly recognized and rewarded. Career
development plans of individuals are carried out, as a part of succession
plan, based on their past performance, potential and the competency gaps.
The Company has robust variable pay structure and incentive scheme.
The Company has constituted various in-house training programmes for skill
advancement. Employees are also deputed to various external training
programmes for enhancing competencies. The Company has also significant
changes in its training processes to properly address issues of skill
advancement.
The Company accords highest priority to ensure safety and protection of
health of its employees. The Company believes that safety and health are
essential to, and form an integral part of, every HR development endeavour.
Various employee welfare schemes have been formulated, such as:
* Family Help Groups, run by spouses of employees.
* Recreational Centers.
* Departmental get-togethers.
* Cricket and Football Tournaments.
* Felicitation of meritorious children of employees.
* Mediclaim/hospitalization schemes etc.
The Company has a full-fledged Medical Centre at its Dolvi Complex for
providing round-the-clock medical assistance to its employees. Specialist
Doctors visit the Medical Centre, every fortnight, for rendering medical
help. Health check-ups are carried out, periodically, for all employees.
The Company had 3289 employees on its roll at various locations.
The Company firmly believes that an organization must play an important
role in supporting the communities in which it operates. Accordingly,
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs play a pivotal role in the
Companys growth initiatives. Industrial relations continued to be
harmonious in all units of the Company.
MANAGEMENT OF ENVIRONMENT
The Company is constantly improving its Environmental performance on the
prevention of pollution, the proper use of natural resources and the
minimization of any hazardous impact stemming from the production,
development, use and disposal of any of its products.
The Company seeks to:-
* Ensure that its vision and mission statement, which explicitly states its
Environmental policy are observed and complied.
* Communicate environmental policy to all employees, suppliers,
contractors, customers, stakeholders and the community.
* Set up environmental management systems and programmes at the
organizational level.
* Train employees and create awareness among suppliers, contractors,
customers, stakeholders and the community at large.
* Train workforce on environmental issues and assign management
representatives and facilitators to the task of monitoring environmental
systems.
* Set quantitative objectives and targets for continuous improvement.
* Review environmental performance at different levels in the management
hierarchy.
With a view to create environmental awareness amongst its stakeholders, the
following steps are taken by the Company:
* All purchase orders, letterheads, envelopes etc., used for external/
internal communications bear printed environmental slogans.
* Sub-contractors have been advised to use environmental friendly
technology for recycling of wastes like scrap, used oil etc.
* Preference is given to environment friendly/proactive suppliers while
purchasing raw material and consumables.
* All inter-office memos, approvals etc., are being processed through
electronic media with a view to reduce paper consumption.
* World Environment Week is celebrated every year. The major focus of World
Environment Week celebrations is to create awareness and sensitize
employees on caring for the environment. Numbers of activities are
undertaken during the week long programme, such as Tree plantation, Quiz
Competition, Essay Competition and Green Plant Competition.
The Company fully complies with all environmental parameters prescribed
under various Acts, Rules, Standards etc.
The parameters are well within the standards prescribed by Ministry of
Environment and Forests, Central Pollution Control Board and Maharashtra
Pollution Control Board.
Consent to operate has been obtained from Maharashtra Pollution Control
Board under applicable Acts and Rules for all the Companys units.
At Dolvi Steel Complex Greening Drive
The Company has planted large number of trees in the plant premises, in
terms of the guidelines of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. The Company
is maintaining a full-fledged Nursery, managed by qualified Horticulture
Officers, to develop plants for its in-house requirement.
Details of tree plantation are:-
Total No. of big trees - 178147
Total No. of medium and small trees - 364287
15 water fountains, waterfalls and water bodies have been developed and
commissioned in the plant premises.
Resource Conservation
* Utilization of natural resource like water, energy, raw material and
natural gas are optimally used, as compared to Industry norms.
* Full-fledged effluent treatment plant is provided to treat and reuse
waste water generated in process.
* Adequate air pollution control systems are provided. All pollution
control equipments are designed for outlet emission as per statutory norms.
* Solid wastes generated in the process are recycled in sinter plant.
* Waste gas generated from process is used for power generation and
recycled heating purpose.
* Recycling of maximum solid wastes by operation of Sinter Plant and Cold
Briquetting Plant.
* Maintaining pollution discharge level below national and international
norms.
The Company has a dedicated Environment Department, well-equipped with
sophisticated laboratory equipments and manned with qualified and trained
personnel, to handle environmental issues, carrying out analysis of water,
air, stack emissions and noise monitoring throughout its integrated Steel
Mill complex .
At Kalmeshwar Complex
The Company complies with all the environmental parameters prescribed under
applicable statutes and guidelines of Ministry of Environment and Forests,
Central Pollution Control Board and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.
The complex is also well within the environmental norms prescribed under
World Bank Policies and Guidelines.
Pollution Control and Environment Management efforts undertaken during the
year include:
* Successful commissioning of Zero liquid Discharge Plant consisting of
ETP, Tilted Plate Interceptor, Dissolve Air Floatation, Disc and Tube
Reverse Osmosis, Multi Effect Evaporator for treatment of effluent
generated from Pickling Line, Rolling Mills and Galvalume Line.
* Revamping of pickling line acid fume scrubber, exhaust system and
strengthening of standby arrangement to minimize fume emission level.
* Construction of 450 square meter elevated level shed with complete roof
to store used oil drums with a view to avoid chances of mixing used oil
with rain water.
* Installation and commissioning of one acidic rinse water storage tank
made up of Fiber Reinforced Plastic of 100 cubic meter capacity at elevated
level at CPL to avoid underground seepage.
* Improving Quality of Boiler Bag House Filter and reduce the stack
emission much below MPCB norms.
* Conducting different environmental awareness programmes and competitions
for school students and employees.
* Development of garden in Kalmeshwar Government Hospital (planted 11158
trees and developed 4235 square meter area as a garden).
* Installation of solar heater in Guest House to use renewable source of
energy and enhance sustainable development.
* Installation of Eco ventilators in colour coating line to improve work
environment.
ENVIRONMENTAL RECOGNITION
During June, 2012, the Company received the prestigious Green Rating
Project (GRP) award instituted by Centre for Science & Environment (CSE),
Government of India. The Company has been rated by CSE as the best among 21
Steel Companies, on 150 different parameters. The prestigious award was
received at the hands of the Honble Minister of Environment and Forest,
Government of India.
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
The Company believes in responsible corporate citizenship and hence makes
continuous efforts to contribute to the people development activities
around its presence. The Companys Steel Complex at Dolvi is located in a
rural surrounding and has small towns and villages in the vicinity.
The Companys initiatives towards fulfilling its philosophy of Corporate
Social Responsibility is done in partnership with government agencies and
beneficiaries and has moved beyond philanthropy to providing sustainable
livelihood. Development needs are varied and the Company has made major
contributions in the following thrust areas :
At Dolvi Steel Complex
Health
* HIV/AIDS Awareness programme conducted for school students/ truck
drivers/ women, on regular basis.
* Organization of Rural Medical Camps every week. 1612 patients treated
during the year.
* One day Hasya Yoga camp organized by International Hasya Yoga Trainer.
* 42 Anganwadi Workers, ASHA workers and ANMs trained on pre and post natal
care.
* Drinking water well cleaned at Village Gadab.
* 72 women, including Anganwadi Workers, ASHA workers and Mahila Mandals,
participated in nutrition workshop on World Food Day.
* Fully equipped Ambulance provided to Gram Panchayat, Wadkhal.
* Organized Pediatric Health Camps to address malnutrition, in which around
500 children were treated and provided with medicines. Health supplements
were given to malnourished children.
* 40 wall writings and 20 wall paintings were organized to create awareness
on malnutrition, in partnership with ICDS under the Rajmata Jijau
Malnutrition free mission.
Education
* Two days training program conducted for 20 teachers in association with
Vindhya Vahini.
* 9 meritorious students of Class 10 were given cash prizes under JSW
Scholarships programme.
* Six days training program conducted on English Grammar for 94 students.
* Complete renovation of Anganwadi Center at Khar Dhombhi.
* Books donated and financial support provided for upgradation of Science
laboratory in Shahbaj School Library.
* Provided 80 school benches to schools at Dolvi and Gadab. These benches
were made by students of ITI, Nagothane.
* Renovation of the toilets of Wadkhal High School for ensuring improved
sanitation.
Women Empowerment
* Establishment of four Women Empowerment Centers (WEC) for training on
making readymade garments - 24 sewing machines were provided.
* One-day Capacity Building workshop for 8 Self Help Groups on budgeting.
* Vocational Training provided for three Self Help Groups on making liquid
soap, phenyl, detergent powder and room freshener, in partnership with Bank
of India.
* Vocational Training provided to 27 women, on readymade garment making at
Dolvi.
Sustainable Livelihood
Fifteen students from the surrounding villages sent to O P Jindal Center at
Bellary, Vijaynagar for vocational training in electrical and mechanical
fields.
Tribal Development
* Repairing of 120 meter water supply pipeline at Khapachiwadi, Gadab.
* Repairing of 200 meter water supply pipeline at Kamathwadi, Dolvi.
* Solar Lamps given to 80 tribal households, in partnership with TERI.
* 325 families given smokeless chulha, in partnership with General Carbon.
Environment Conservation
* Free clean and potable water is being supplied daily to households in
over 44 villages, through the Companys pipeline from Nagothane, which is
more than 35 kms long from the plant, covering a population of more than
22000.
* Celebration of Environment Day - Plantation of 100 plants in four nearby
schools.
* 1700 families given one CFL each of 18 Watt capacity, during energy
conservation week.
Youth Development
* One day workshop conducted for 56 youths in partnership with Kotak Unnati
Foundation.
* One day workshop conducted for differently abled persons under welfare
schemes.
ITI Upgradation Program
The Company has partnered with Government under PPP to upgrade 8 ITIs
namely Pen, Murud, Srivardhan, Nagothane, Mandangarh, Sangameshwar, Devgad
and Savantwadi.
At Kalmeshwar Complex
* Construction of a reception Room at Police Station, Kalmeshwar.
* Garden development at Government Rural Hospital, Kalmeshwar.
* Water Kiosk (Pyau) provided at Kalmeshwar.
* Donation of Roof Sheets to two of the Hanuman Temples (near Water Tank
and Ward No 4) of Kalmeshwar town.
* Charity on death anniversary of Late Shri OP Jindal.
* Lunch arrangement at Matoshri Vridhashram for old aged people of
Dhapewada Village.
* Distribution of food packets and stationary items to tribal family
members and their children at Village Ladai.
* Constructed and handed over the road to Nagar Parishad, Kalmeshwar from
Kalmeshwar Railway siding to main approach road for use by local community
and for safe driving of trucks.
* Organized Health Check up and Awareness Camps for senior citizens at
Kalmeshwar.
* Provided financial help to the victims of Ketapar - Gond Khari Village
road accident.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis detailing the
Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions
may be forward - looking statements within the meaning of applicable
securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially
from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a
difference to the Companys operations including global and Indian demand -
supply conditions, finished goods prices, feedstock availability and
prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principal markets,
changes in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments
within India and the Countries within which the Company conducts business
and other factors such as litigation and labour negotiations.