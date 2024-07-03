iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd Share Price

210.22
(-3.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open221.4
  • Day's High224.3
  • 52 Wk High400.6
  • Prev. Close218.68
  • Day's Low208.35
  • 52 Wk Low 209.9
  • Turnover (lac)237.22
  • P/E17.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.09
  • EPS12.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,438.93
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.93%

Non-Promoter- 5.76%

Institutions: 5.75%

Non-Institutions: 53.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

68.04

67.9

63.83

62.57

Preference Capital

382.66

382.66

382.66

382.66

Reserves

210.09

109.61

5.22

-10.07

Net Worth

660.79

560.17

451.71

435.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

410.67

250.17

257.71

164.89

yoy growth (%)

64.15

-2.92

56.28

154.35

Raw materials

-259.95

-159.27

-163.13

-114.77

As % of sales

63.29

63.66

63.3

69.6

Employee costs

-34.43

-24.22

-30.8

-14.96

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

17.92

-22.8

-82

0.3

Depreciation

-21.44

-21.68

-21.8

-12.34

Tax paid

-4.26

6.01

21.04

-0.05

Working capital

32.04

16.3

19.18

61.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

64.15

-2.92

56.28

154.35

Op profit growth

91.64

12.06

69.22

180.63

EBIT growth

266.66

50.89

-70.7

366.6

Net profit growth

-181.4

-72.46

-24,571.17

-89.79

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

621.84

589.06

410.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

621.84

589.06

410.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.82

0.67

0.58

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Venkateswararao Laxmanamurty Kandikuppa

Managing Director

Murarilal Ramsukh Mittal

Director

Ruhi Mittal

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sanjiv Swarup

Joint Managing Director

Mayank Mittal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Govinda soni

Independent Director

Shiv Kumar Malu

Whole time Director (Finance)

Sushil Radheshyam Sharda

Independent Director

Subhash Chander Kalia

Independent Director

Anita Shantaram

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd

Summary

Bharat Wire Ropes Limited was incorporated as Bharat Ropes Private Limited on July 24, 1986, at Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Bharat Ropes Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted on June 10, 1992. Thereafter, the Company name was changed from Bharat Ropes Limited to Bharat Wire Ropes Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, on July 5, 1996.Bharat wire is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. The Company is one of the largest manufacturers of Wire, Wire Ropes, Stranded Wires and Slings in India, with an increasing global presence, catering more than 30 countries globally. The company exports its varied products to USA, Singapore, Australia, South Africa, Kuwait, New Zealand, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Nepal. The existing steel wire ropes manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 12,000 MTPA is located at Atgaon. The Company also has a Pyrolysis Plant with an installed capacity of 1,260 MTPA at Chalisgaon, Maharashtra for production of oil, which is used as fuel into the current manufacturing process. The Company is engaged in the business of production of Wire, Wire Ropes, Strands, and Slings. It has a diverse product mix which includes General Purpose Ropes, Fishing Ropes, Crane Ropes, Structural Ropes, Elevator Ropes, Mining Ropes, Oil & Gas Ropes & Shipping Ropes. Until year 2010, the Company was owned, managed and
Company FAQs

What is the Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd share price today?

The Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹210.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd is ₹1438.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd is 17.59 and 2.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd is ₹209.9 and ₹400.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd?

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.52%, 3 Years at 50.31%, 1 Year at -28.50%, 6 Month at -20.41%, 3 Month at -18.60% and 1 Month at -7.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.93 %
Institutions - 5.76 %
Public - 53.31 %

