SectorSteel
Open₹221.4
Prev. Close₹218.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹237.22
Day's High₹224.3
Day's Low₹208.35
52 Week's High₹400.6
52 Week's Low₹209.9
Book Value₹46.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,438.93
P/E17.59
EPS12.43
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
68.04
67.9
63.83
62.57
Preference Capital
382.66
382.66
382.66
382.66
Reserves
210.09
109.61
5.22
-10.07
Net Worth
660.79
560.17
451.71
435.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
410.67
250.17
257.71
164.89
yoy growth (%)
64.15
-2.92
56.28
154.35
Raw materials
-259.95
-159.27
-163.13
-114.77
As % of sales
63.29
63.66
63.3
69.6
Employee costs
-34.43
-24.22
-30.8
-14.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
17.92
-22.8
-82
0.3
Depreciation
-21.44
-21.68
-21.8
-12.34
Tax paid
-4.26
6.01
21.04
-0.05
Working capital
32.04
16.3
19.18
61.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
64.15
-2.92
56.28
154.35
Op profit growth
91.64
12.06
69.22
180.63
EBIT growth
266.66
50.89
-70.7
366.6
Net profit growth
-181.4
-72.46
-24,571.17
-89.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
621.84
589.06
410.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
621.84
589.06
410.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.82
0.67
0.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Venkateswararao Laxmanamurty Kandikuppa
Managing Director
Murarilal Ramsukh Mittal
Director
Ruhi Mittal
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sanjiv Swarup
Joint Managing Director
Mayank Mittal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Govinda soni
Independent Director
Shiv Kumar Malu
Whole time Director (Finance)
Sushil Radheshyam Sharda
Independent Director
Subhash Chander Kalia
Independent Director
Anita Shantaram
Summary
Bharat Wire Ropes Limited was incorporated as Bharat Ropes Private Limited on July 24, 1986, at Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Bharat Ropes Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted on June 10, 1992. Thereafter, the Company name was changed from Bharat Ropes Limited to Bharat Wire Ropes Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, on July 5, 1996.Bharat wire is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. The Company is one of the largest manufacturers of Wire, Wire Ropes, Stranded Wires and Slings in India, with an increasing global presence, catering more than 30 countries globally. The company exports its varied products to USA, Singapore, Australia, South Africa, Kuwait, New Zealand, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Nepal. The existing steel wire ropes manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 12,000 MTPA is located at Atgaon. The Company also has a Pyrolysis Plant with an installed capacity of 1,260 MTPA at Chalisgaon, Maharashtra for production of oil, which is used as fuel into the current manufacturing process. The Company is engaged in the business of production of Wire, Wire Ropes, Strands, and Slings. It has a diverse product mix which includes General Purpose Ropes, Fishing Ropes, Crane Ropes, Structural Ropes, Elevator Ropes, Mining Ropes, Oil & Gas Ropes & Shipping Ropes. Until year 2010, the Company was owned, managed and
The Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹210.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd is ₹1438.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd is 17.59 and 2.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd is ₹209.9 and ₹400.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.52%, 3 Years at 50.31%, 1 Year at -28.50%, 6 Month at -20.41%, 3 Month at -18.60% and 1 Month at -7.24%.
