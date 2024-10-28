Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure requirements) regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the 132nd Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bharat Wire Ropes Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Monday 28th October 2024 at 05:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) inter alia to approve and take on record: a) The unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; b) Limited Review Report by the auditor of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Date : 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure requirements) regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that the 131st Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bharat Wire Ropes Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday 01st August 2024 at 02:30 P.M. (IST) at the corporate office of the Company situated at A-701 Trade World Kamla Mill Compound Senapati Bapat Marg Lower Parel (West) Mumbai-400013. 1. To consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. Limited Review Report by the auditor of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 3. To declare a Final dividend on unlisted 0.01% Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) for the financial year ended as on 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 01st August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 23 Apr 2024

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. b) To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Further to our letter dated 23rd April, 2024, and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on 30th April, 2024, by video conference (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Appointment of Internal auditor, secretarial auditor and cost auditor for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024