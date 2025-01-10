Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
68.04
67.9
63.83
62.57
Preference Capital
382.66
382.66
382.66
382.66
Reserves
210.09
109.61
5.22
-10.07
Net Worth
660.79
560.17
451.71
435.16
Minority Interest
Debt
132.23
181.69
268.85
273.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
59.63
57.01
55.14
50.48
Total Liabilities
852.65
798.87
775.7
759.54
Fixed Assets
488.07
484.68
491.92
513.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.41
2.41
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
41.41
71.24
103.17
102.87
Networking Capital
312.45
231.82
177.41
138.04
Inventories
98.58
110.07
80.45
64.72
Inventory Days
71.5
94.42
Sundry Debtors
79.16
47.67
39.9
36.28
Debtor Days
35.46
52.93
Other Current Assets
158.87
113.41
110.27
74.49
Sundry Creditors
-6
-7.76
-23.45
-11.23
Creditor Days
20.84
16.38
Other Current Liabilities
-18.16
-31.57
-29.76
-26.22
Cash
8.32
8.73
3.21
5.35
Total Assets
852.66
798.88
775.71
759.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.