Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

216.31
(3.31%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:49:51 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

410.67

250.17

257.71

164.89

yoy growth (%)

64.15

-2.92

56.28

154.35

Raw materials

-259.95

-159.27

-163.13

-114.77

As % of sales

63.29

63.66

63.3

69.6

Employee costs

-34.43

-24.22

-30.8

-14.96

As % of sales

8.38

9.68

11.95

9.07

Other costs

-54.1

-34.22

-34.81

-18.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.17

13.68

13.51

10.94

Operating profit

62.17

32.44

28.95

17.1

OPM

15.14

12.96

11.23

10.37

Depreciation

-21.44

-21.68

-21.8

-12.34

Interest expense

-23.39

-34.07

-89.46

-25.18

Other income

0.58

0.51

0.32

20.72

Profit before tax

17.92

-22.8

-82

0.3

Taxes

-4.26

6.01

21.04

-0.05

Tax rate

-23.77

-26.37

-25.66

-18.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

13.66

-16.78

-60.95

0.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

13.66

-16.78

-60.95

0.24

yoy growth (%)

-181.4

-72.46

-24,571.17

-89.79

NPM

3.32

-6.71

-23.65

0.15

