|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
410.67
250.17
257.71
164.89
yoy growth (%)
64.15
-2.92
56.28
154.35
Raw materials
-259.95
-159.27
-163.13
-114.77
As % of sales
63.29
63.66
63.3
69.6
Employee costs
-34.43
-24.22
-30.8
-14.96
As % of sales
8.38
9.68
11.95
9.07
Other costs
-54.1
-34.22
-34.81
-18.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.17
13.68
13.51
10.94
Operating profit
62.17
32.44
28.95
17.1
OPM
15.14
12.96
11.23
10.37
Depreciation
-21.44
-21.68
-21.8
-12.34
Interest expense
-23.39
-34.07
-89.46
-25.18
Other income
0.58
0.51
0.32
20.72
Profit before tax
17.92
-22.8
-82
0.3
Taxes
-4.26
6.01
21.04
-0.05
Tax rate
-23.77
-26.37
-25.66
-18.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
13.66
-16.78
-60.95
0.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
13.66
-16.78
-60.95
0.24
yoy growth (%)
-181.4
-72.46
-24,571.17
-89.79
NPM
3.32
-6.71
-23.65
0.15
