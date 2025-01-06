iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

209.37
(-4.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd

Bharat Wire FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

17.92

-22.8

-82

0.3

Depreciation

-21.44

-21.68

-21.8

-12.34

Tax paid

-4.26

6.01

21.04

-0.05

Working capital

32.04

16.3

19.18

61.25

Other operating items

Operating

24.26

-22.17

-63.58

49.15

Capital expenditure

0.13

-4.77

13.78

236.65

Free cash flow

24.4

-26.95

-49.8

285.8

Equity raised

-17.25

401.09

153.38

193.86

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

136.13

-245.3

291.33

213.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

143.27

128.84

394.91

692.8

Bharat Wire : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.