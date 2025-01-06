Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
17.92
-22.8
-82
0.3
Depreciation
-21.44
-21.68
-21.8
-12.34
Tax paid
-4.26
6.01
21.04
-0.05
Working capital
32.04
16.3
19.18
61.25
Other operating items
Operating
24.26
-22.17
-63.58
49.15
Capital expenditure
0.13
-4.77
13.78
236.65
Free cash flow
24.4
-26.95
-49.8
285.8
Equity raised
-17.25
401.09
153.38
193.86
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
136.13
-245.3
291.33
213.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
143.27
128.84
394.91
692.8
