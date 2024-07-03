Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
304.36
317.48
306.62
282.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
304.36
317.48
306.62
282.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.38
0.44
0.43
0.24
Total Income
304.74
317.92
307.05
282.68
Total Expenditure
223.23
234.72
224.2
226.08
PBIDT
81.51
83.19
82.85
56.61
Interest
7.06
7.72
12.77
9.43
PBDT
74.44
75.47
70.09
47.18
Depreciation
10.59
10.58
10.33
10.33
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.56
0
Deferred Tax
15.83
16.72
24.37
9.45
Reported Profit After Tax
48.03
48.17
34.84
27.4
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
48.03
48.17
34.84
27.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
48.03
48.17
34.84
27.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.06
7.09
5.13
4.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
68.04
68
67.9
67.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.78
26.2
27.02
20.04
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
15.78
15.17
11.36
9.7
