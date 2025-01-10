To the Members of BHARAT WIRE ROPES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of BHARAT WIRE ROPES LIMITED, ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of risks of a material misstatement of standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Sr No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue Recognition Principal Audit Procedures Revenue is measured taking into account discounts and rebates earned by the customers on sales. These arrangements result in deductions to gross sales in arriving at turnover and give rise to obligations for the Company to provide customers with rebates, discounts, allowances. Obtained an understanding of the policies and procedures applied to revenue recognition including testing the design and operating effectiveness of controls related to revenue recognition processes employed by the Company. Performed procedures by analyzing the cost of sales related to discounts, incentives, rebates and margins to total revenue recognized as compared with prior year. Assessed the relevant estimates made by the management in connection with discounts incentives and rebates at years end. Performed procedures for a sample of revenue transactions at the year-end to assess whether they were recognized at the correct period by corroborating the date of revenue recognition to third party support such as bills of lading, lorry receipt etc. Analyzed other adjustments and credit notes issued after the reporting date.

Information Other than the standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements.

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rule issued there under.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of Internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such control, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with requirement of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

i. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts, which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause iv(a) and iv(b) contain any material misstatement

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. Hence the compliances with section 123 of Companies Act 2013, is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks the Company uses an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions. Further, during the course of performing our procedures, we did not notice any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with in the accounting software.

For NGS & CO. LLP. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 119850W Ashok A. Trivedi Partner Membership No. 042472 Place: Mumbai Date:30th April, 2024 UDIN: 24042472BKEPFM7733

ANNEXURE A TO THE STANDALONE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Bharat Wire Ropes Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets,</p>

a. i. The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative detail and situation of property, plant and equipment.

ii. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible asset.

b. The Company has a program of physical verification of property, plant and equipments at periodic intervals. In our opinion, the period of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Discrepancies reported on such verification have been properly dealt in the accounts.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the company is the lessee and leases agreement are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statement are held in the name of the company.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) As explained to us, management has conducted physical verification of inventory at regular intervals during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and nature of business. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has maintained proper records of its inventories and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the monthly returns or statements field by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the company.

iii. The Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the act. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the companies act and rules made thereunder to the extent notified. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the company is not required to maintain cost records as specified under section 148(1) of the act in respect of its business. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, ValueAdded Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the company examined by us, the particulars of dues of Income Tax as at March 31, 2024 which has not been deposited on account of a dispute are as follows:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which amount relates Amount (In Lakhs) The Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals A.Y. 2011-12 156.80

viii.According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our audit procedure, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the company examined by us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity / person on account of / to meet the obligations of its associate.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate company and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debenture (fully or partly or optionally convertible) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the company or on the company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. The company is not a Nidhi Company and hence Nidhi Rules, 2014 along with reporting under clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable

xiii.In our opinion, the Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provision of Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards (Ind As 24 related party disclosures) as specified u/s 133 of the act, read with Rule 7 of the companies (accounts) Rules 2014.

xiv.(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors.

Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xv) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xvi.(a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) The company has not conducted non-banking financial activities or housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(b) The company is not a Core investment company (CIC) as defined in the regulation made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company did not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year. Accordingly, clause xvi(d) is not applicable to the company.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered under audit and immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. As at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the order is not applicable to the company.

For NGS & CO. LLP. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 119850W Ashok A. Trivedi Partner Membership No. 042472 Place: Mumbai Date: 30th April, 2024 UDIN: 24042472BKEPFM7733

ANNEXURE - B TO THE STANDALONE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,

2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over standalone financial reporting of BHARAT WIRE ROPES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over standalone financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over standalone Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over standalone financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over standalone Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over standalone financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over standalone financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over standalone financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over standalone financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on

the Companys internal financial controls system over standalone financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Standalone Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over standalone financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over standalone financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over standalone Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over standalone financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over standalone financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over standalone financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over standalone Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.