|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|AGM 25/09/2024 Cut off date intimation for 38th AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) Outcome of 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
