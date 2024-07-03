Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹451
Prev. Close₹455.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹281.82
Day's High₹458.95
Day's Low₹437.2
52 Week's High₹503.95
52 Week's Low₹325.1
Book Value₹74
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,088.85
P/E76.75
EPS5.9
Divi. Yield0
Listing Price: ₹356 on NSE (39.06% premium), ₹352 on BSE (37.52% premium)Read More
The company's ₹745-Crore public offering got bids for more than 67 Crore equity shares, outnumbering the offer size of 2.14 Crore equity shares by 31.25 times.Read More
After being fully subscribed on the first day of bidding, the offer saw additional interest from NII and retail investors.Read More
The subscription period began on Wednesday, July 3, and the mainboard IPO, a fresh offering of 2.91 crore shares, will finish on Friday, July 5, 2024.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.73
9.1
9.1
2.97
Preference Capital
0
7
7
7
Reserves
290.34
276.97
213.91
157
Net Worth
354.07
293.07
230.01
166.97
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
2,466.03
2,413.01
2,198.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,466.03
2,413.01
2,198.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
8.02
9.56
6.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
ARUN KUMAR GUPTA
Managing Director & CEO
PRANAV BANSAL
Whole Time Director & COO
Umesh Gupta
Independent Director
SATISH PRAKASH AGGARWAL
Independent Director
Sunita Bindal
Independent Director
Ritu Bansal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sumit Gupta
Additional Director
Piyush Tiwari
Reports by Bansal Wire Industries Ltd
Summary
Bansal Wire Industries Ltd. was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Bansal Wire Industries Private Limited on December 11, 1985, issued by the RoC. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Bansal Wire Industries Limited, and a fresh Certificate of incorporation upon conversion from a Private Limited to Public Limited was issued by the RoC on November 13, 1995.Bansal Wire Industries are the largest stainless steel wire manufacturing company and the second largest steel wire manufacturingcompany in India. The Company manufactures high and low carbon steel wires/ galvanized wire / cable armoring wires and strips / stainless steel wires / profile, shaped wires, speciality wires and so on which have multiple application.Bansal Group started its business by wire trading business since 1938 and diversified into the manufacturing in 1985. In 1991, the Company started production of cable wire, started production of stainless-steel wires during 1995; started production of galvanized wire during 2003, further embarked the journey by starting production of high carbon wires during 2007. Later on, the Company launched d new products such as Spring Wires & Auto Cables of automotive industry during 2015 and was made the largest producer of stainless-steel wire products during the year 2018. The Company thereafter, acquired 26% of the shareholding of Bansal Steel & Power Limited (BSPL), and further was
Read More
The Bansal Wire Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹452.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bansal Wire Industries Ltd is ₹7088.85 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bansal Wire Industries Ltd is 76.75 and 6.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bansal Wire Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bansal Wire Industries Ltd is ₹325.1 and ₹503.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Bansal Wire Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 29.24%, 3 Month at 6.23% and 1 Month at -3.13%.
