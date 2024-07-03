iifl-logo-icon 1
Bansal Wire Industries Ltd Share Price

452.8
(-0.60%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open451
  • Day's High458.95
  • 52 Wk High503.95
  • Prev. Close455.55
  • Day's Low437.2
  • 52 Wk Low 325.1
  • Turnover (lac)281.82
  • P/E76.75
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value74
  • EPS5.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,088.85
  • Div. Yield0
Bansal Wire Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

451

Prev. Close

455.55

Turnover(Lac.)

281.82

Day's High

458.95

Day's Low

437.2

52 Week's High

503.95

52 Week's Low

325.1

Book Value

74

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,088.85

P/E

76.75

EPS

5.9

Divi. Yield

0

Bansal Wire Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

Bansal Wire Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bansal Wire Makes Strong Debut on Stock Exchanges

Bansal Wire Makes Strong Debut on Stock Exchanges

10 Jul 2024|10:02 AM

Listing Price: ₹356 on NSE (39.06% premium), ₹352 on BSE (37.52% premium)

Bansal Wire IPO Oversubscribed 59 Times on Strong Demand

Bansal Wire IPO Oversubscribed 59 Times on Strong Demand

5 Jul 2024|04:11 PM

The company's ₹745-Crore public offering got bids for more than 67 Crore equity shares, outnumbering the offer size of 2.14 Crore equity shares by 31.25 times.

Bansal Wire Industries IPO Subscribed 5.73 times on Day 2

Bansal Wire Industries IPO Subscribed 5.73 times on Day 2

5 Jul 2024|09:13 AM

After being fully subscribed on the first day of bidding, the offer saw additional interest from NII and retail investors.

Bansal Wire Industries IPO subscribed 1.76 times on Day 1

Bansal Wire Industries IPO subscribed 1.76 times on Day 1

4 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

The subscription period began on Wednesday, July 3, and the mainboard IPO, a fresh offering of 2.91 crore shares, will finish on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Bansal Wire Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:25 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 77.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 77.99%

Non-Promoter- 17.82%

Institutions: 17.82%

Non-Institutions: 4.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bansal Wire Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

63.73

9.1

9.1

2.97

Preference Capital

0

7

7

7

Reserves

290.34

276.97

213.91

157

Net Worth

354.07

293.07

230.01

166.97

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

2,466.03

2,413.01

2,198.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,466.03

2,413.01

2,198.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

8.02

9.56

6.71

View Annually Results

Bansal Wire Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bansal Wire Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

ARUN KUMAR GUPTA

Managing Director & CEO

PRANAV BANSAL

Whole Time Director & COO

Umesh Gupta

Independent Director

SATISH PRAKASH AGGARWAL

Independent Director

Sunita Bindal

Independent Director

Ritu Bansal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sumit Gupta

Additional Director

Piyush Tiwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bansal Wire Industries Ltd

Summary

Bansal Wire Industries Ltd. was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Bansal Wire Industries Private Limited on December 11, 1985, issued by the RoC. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Bansal Wire Industries Limited, and a fresh Certificate of incorporation upon conversion from a Private Limited to Public Limited was issued by the RoC on November 13, 1995.Bansal Wire Industries are the largest stainless steel wire manufacturing company and the second largest steel wire manufacturingcompany in India. The Company manufactures high and low carbon steel wires/ galvanized wire / cable armoring wires and strips / stainless steel wires / profile, shaped wires, speciality wires and so on which have multiple application.Bansal Group started its business by wire trading business since 1938 and diversified into the manufacturing in 1985. In 1991, the Company started production of cable wire, started production of stainless-steel wires during 1995; started production of galvanized wire during 2003, further embarked the journey by starting production of high carbon wires during 2007. Later on, the Company launched d new products such as Spring Wires & Auto Cables of automotive industry during 2015 and was made the largest producer of stainless-steel wire products during the year 2018. The Company thereafter, acquired 26% of the shareholding of Bansal Steel & Power Limited (BSPL), and further was
Company FAQs

What is the Bansal Wire Industries Ltd share price today?

The Bansal Wire Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹452.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bansal Wire Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bansal Wire Industries Ltd is ₹7088.85 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bansal Wire Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bansal Wire Industries Ltd is 76.75 and 6.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bansal Wire Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bansal Wire Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bansal Wire Industries Ltd is ₹325.1 and ₹503.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bansal Wire Industries Ltd?

Bansal Wire Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 29.24%, 3 Month at 6.23% and 1 Month at -3.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bansal Wire Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bansal Wire Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 77.99 %
Institutions - 17.83 %
Public - 4.18 %

