iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bansal Wire Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

444.3
(0.46%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023

Gross Sales

1,757.41

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

1,757.41

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

6.68

Total Income

1,764.09

Total Expenditure

1,658.71

PBIDT

105.39

Interest

19.35

PBDT

86.03

Depreciation

7.69

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

26.43

Deferred Tax

1.13

Reported Profit After Tax

50.77

Minority Interest After NP

0.53

Net Profit after Minority Interest

50.24

Extra-ordinary Items

3.13

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

47.11

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.94

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

63.73

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.99

PBDTM(%)

4.89

PATM(%)

2.88

Bansal Wire Industries Ltd: Related NEWS

Bansal Wire Makes Strong Debut on Stock Exchanges

Bansal Wire Makes Strong Debut on Stock Exchanges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2024|10:02 AM

Listing Price: ₹356 on NSE (39.06% premium), ₹352 on BSE (37.52% premium)

Read More
Bansal Wire IPO Oversubscribed 59 Times on Strong Demand

Bansal Wire IPO Oversubscribed 59 Times on Strong Demand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Jul 2024|04:11 PM

The company's ₹745-Crore public offering got bids for more than 67 Crore equity shares, outnumbering the offer size of 2.14 Crore equity shares by 31.25 times.

Read More
Bansal Wire Industries IPO Subscribed 5.73 times on Day 2

Bansal Wire Industries IPO Subscribed 5.73 times on Day 2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Jul 2024|09:13 AM

After being fully subscribed on the first day of bidding, the offer saw additional interest from NII and retail investors.

Read More
Bansal Wire Industries IPO subscribed 1.76 times on Day 1

Bansal Wire Industries IPO subscribed 1.76 times on Day 1

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

The subscription period began on Wednesday, July 3, and the mainboard IPO, a fresh offering of 2.91 crore shares, will finish on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bansal Wire Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.