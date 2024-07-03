Bansal Wire Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
825.45
816.92
708.62
606.05
603.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
825.45
816.92
708.62
606.05
603.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.22
1.32
1.33
0.88
4.76
Total Income
829.67
818.23
709.95
606.93
608.21
Total Expenditure
761.61
756.07
662.92
570.12
567.01
PBIDT
68.05
62.16
47.03
36.81
41.2
Interest
5.5
12.19
9.45
7.02
6.26
PBDT
62.55
49.97
37.58
29.8
34.94
Depreciation
5.68
5.49
5.76
2.95
2.5
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
14.76
12.6
7.84
10.43
14.66
Deferred Tax
2.05
0.37
-0.49
1.09
-0.36
Reported Profit After Tax
40.06
31.51
24.47
15.33
18.15
Minority Interest After NP
0.42
1.33
1.1
0.53
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
39.64
30.19
23.37
14.8
18.15
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.04
-0.06
0.02
0
1.72
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
39.68
30.25
23.35
14.8
16.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.85
2.37
1.92
1.16
1.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
78.28
63.73
63.73
63.73
9.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.24
7.6
6.63
6.07
6.82
PBDTM(%)
7.57
6.11
5.3
4.91
5.79
PATM(%)
4.85
3.85
3.45
2.52
3
Listing Price: ₹356 on NSE (39.06% premium), ₹352 on BSE (37.52% premium)Read More
The company's ₹745-Crore public offering got bids for more than 67 Crore equity shares, outnumbering the offer size of 2.14 Crore equity shares by 31.25 times.Read More
After being fully subscribed on the first day of bidding, the offer saw additional interest from NII and retail investors.Read More
The subscription period began on Wednesday, July 3, and the mainboard IPO, a fresh offering of 2.91 crore shares, will finish on Friday, July 5, 2024.Read More
