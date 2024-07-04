iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Bansal Wire Industries IPO subscribed 1.76 times on Day 1

4 Jul 2024 , 08:49 AM

Bansal Wire Industries’ ₹745 crore IPO was completely subscribed on its first day of subscription on Wednesday, with high buying demand from both retail and non-institutional investors.

The subscription period began on Wednesday, July 3, and the mainboard IPO, a fresh offering of 2.91 crore shares, will finish on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Bansal Wire Industries, together with its subsidiary, Bansal Steel & Power Limited, provides around 3000 SKUs (stock-keeping units) across three categories: high-carbon steel wire, mild steel wire (low-carbon steel wire), and stainless steel wire.

The company has four manufacturing sites in the National Capital Region (NCR) of India, three in Ghaziabad (UP) and one in Bahadurgarh (Haryana). Its dealer distribution network spans 22 states and six union territories.

The company’s RHP (red herring prospectus) shows a 5.86% CAGR in total income from FY22 to FY24, from ₹2,205.07 crore to ₹2,470.89 crore. EBITDA grew at a CAGR of 14.87% from ₹113.15 crore to ₹149.31 crore, while PAT (profit after tax) increased at a CAGR of 17.28% from ₹57.29 crore to ₹78.80 crore.

The company raised around ₹223 crore in the anchor book round before launching its IPO. According to the exchange filing, the company distributed 87,30,468 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of ₹256 per share.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used to pay down some outstanding debts and fund the company’s working capital requirements. A portion of the proceeds may also be used for general business purposes.

The issuance saw strong buying demand from both retail and non-institutional customers.

At the end of Day 1, the Bansal Wire Industries IPO had received an overall subscription of 1.76 times, with bids for 3,78,34,038 shares versus 2,14,60,906 offered.

The retail section was subscribed 2.47 times, with offers for 2,65,06,754 shares against 1,07,30,453 offered, while the NII segment was subscribed 2.44 times, with bids for 1,12,42,836 shares vs 45,98,766 offered.

The sector earmarked for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) witnessed 1% subscription, with bids for 84,448 shares against 61,31,687 offered.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Bansal Wire Industries IPO
  • BSE
  • IPO
  • NSE
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.