|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Proceedings of 39th Annual General Meeting of Bansal Wire Industries Limited is attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Appointment of M/s Prateek Gupta & Company, Statutory Auditor of the Company for the consecutive period of five years Voting Results of 39th Annual General Meeting along with Consolidated Scrutinizers Report is attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024) Transcript of 39th Annual General Meeting of Bansal Wire Industries Limited held on 30th September, 2024 at 01:00 P.M is attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/10/2024)
Listing Price: ₹356 on NSE (39.06% premium), ₹352 on BSE (37.52% premium)Read More
The company's ₹745-Crore public offering got bids for more than 67 Crore equity shares, outnumbering the offer size of 2.14 Crore equity shares by 31.25 times.Read More
After being fully subscribed on the first day of bidding, the offer saw additional interest from NII and retail investors.Read More
The subscription period began on Wednesday, July 3, and the mainboard IPO, a fresh offering of 2.91 crore shares, will finish on Friday, July 5, 2024.Read More
