Bansal Wire Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. 31st July, 2024, (which commenced at 06:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:00 P.M.) has, inter-alia, transacted the following business: - 1. Approved and taken on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) (UFRs) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (enclosed herewith); 2. Taken on record the Limited Review Report of Prateek Gupta & Company, Chartered Accountants (Statutory Auditors) on the above UFRs (enclosed herewith) 3. Considered and approved to acquire 23.85% stake from existing shareholder(s) of M/s Bansal Steel & Power Limited. Post-acquisition, M/s Bansal Steel & Power Limited would become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company. (Annexure-A). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024) Aquisition of 23.85% stake of Bansal & Steel Power Limited (BSPL) by the Company to make BSPL as Wholly owned Subsidiary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)