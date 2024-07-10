iifl-logo-icon 1
Bansal Wire Industries Ltd Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Dec 20245 Dec 2024
Bansal Wire Industries Limited has informed the exchange about execution of supplemental loan agreement with M/s Bansal Steel & Power Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary) for an amount of Rs. 70,79,600.00 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting11 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Bansal Wire Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Bansal Wire Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024 for approval of Unaudited Standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting23 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
Bansal Wire Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding cessation of Shri Saurabh Goel as an Non Executive Independent Director with effect from October 23, 2024(Closing of working hours)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Bansal Wire Industries Limited has informed the exchange regarding appointment of Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25.
Board Meeting31 Jul 202425 Jul 2024
Bansal Wire Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. 31st July, 2024, (which commenced at 06:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:00 P.M.) has, inter-alia, transacted the following business: - 1. Approved and taken on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) (UFRs) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (enclosed herewith); 2. Taken on record the Limited Review Report of Prateek Gupta & Company, Chartered Accountants (Statutory Auditors) on the above UFRs (enclosed herewith) 3. Considered and approved to acquire 23.85% stake from existing shareholder(s) of M/s Bansal Steel & Power Limited. Post-acquisition, M/s Bansal Steel & Power Limited would become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company. (Annexure-A). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024) Aquisition of 23.85% stake of Bansal & Steel Power Limited (BSPL) by the Company to make BSPL as Wholly owned Subsidiary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)

Bansal Wire Industries Ltd: Related News

Bansal Wire Makes Strong Debut on Stock Exchanges

Bansal Wire Makes Strong Debut on Stock Exchanges

10 Jul 2024|10:02 AM

Listing Price: ₹356 on NSE (39.06% premium), ₹352 on BSE (37.52% premium)

Bansal Wire IPO Oversubscribed 59 Times on Strong Demand

Bansal Wire IPO Oversubscribed 59 Times on Strong Demand

5 Jul 2024|04:11 PM

The company's ₹745-Crore public offering got bids for more than 67 Crore equity shares, outnumbering the offer size of 2.14 Crore equity shares by 31.25 times.

Bansal Wire Industries IPO Subscribed 5.73 times on Day 2

Bansal Wire Industries IPO Subscribed 5.73 times on Day 2

5 Jul 2024|09:13 AM

After being fully subscribed on the first day of bidding, the offer saw additional interest from NII and retail investors.

Bansal Wire Industries IPO subscribed 1.76 times on Day 1

Bansal Wire Industries IPO subscribed 1.76 times on Day 1

4 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

The subscription period began on Wednesday, July 3, and the mainboard IPO, a fresh offering of 2.91 crore shares, will finish on Friday, July 5, 2024.

