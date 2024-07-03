Bansal Wire Industries Ltd Summary

Bansal Wire Industries Ltd. was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Bansal Wire Industries Private Limited on December 11, 1985, issued by the RoC. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Bansal Wire Industries Limited, and a fresh Certificate of incorporation upon conversion from a Private Limited to Public Limited was issued by the RoC on November 13, 1995.Bansal Wire Industries are the largest stainless steel wire manufacturing company and the second largest steel wire manufacturingcompany in India. The Company manufactures high and low carbon steel wires/ galvanized wire / cable armoring wires and strips / stainless steel wires / profile, shaped wires, speciality wires and so on which have multiple application.Bansal Group started its business by wire trading business since 1938 and diversified into the manufacturing in 1985. In 1991, the Company started production of cable wire, started production of stainless-steel wires during 1995; started production of galvanized wire during 2003, further embarked the journey by starting production of high carbon wires during 2007. Later on, the Company launched d new products such as Spring Wires & Auto Cables of automotive industry during 2015 and was made the largest producer of stainless-steel wire products during the year 2018. The Company thereafter, acquired 26% of the shareholding of Bansal Steel & Power Limited (BSPL), and further was allotted 18,842,733 Equity Shares, and as a result, BSPL became a Subsidiary of Company effective from December 7, 2023.As of 31 March, 2023, the Company had a production of 72,176 MTPA and 206,466 MTPA, respectively.The Company propose Initial Public Offering by raising capital of Rs 745 Crore Fresh Issue Equity Shares.