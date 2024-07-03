iifl-logo-icon 1
Vilas Transcore Ltd Share Price

465
(-2.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:34:26 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open480
  • Day's High485
  • 52 Wk High566.5
  • Prev. Close475.4
  • Day's Low457
  • 52 Wk Low 203.8
  • Turnover (lac)142.98
  • P/E51.96
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value97.52
  • EPS9.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,138.32
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vilas Transcore Ltd KEY RATIOS

Vilas Transcore Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vilas Transcore Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vilas Transcore Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:55 PM
Sep-2024May-2024May-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.21%

Non-Promoter- 4.68%

Institutions: 4.68%

Non-Institutions: 22.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vilas Transcore Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

141.36

133.98

114.51

97.29

Net Worth

159.36

136.98

117.51

100.29

Minority Interest

Vilas Transcore Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vilas Transcore Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nilesh Jitubhai Patel

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vipul Kumar Patel

Non Executive Director

Natasha Nilesh Patel

Independent Director

Hemang Shah

Independent Director

Sandeep Ambalal Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gandhali Gurunath Paluskar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vilas Transcore Ltd

Summary

Vilas Transcore Limited was originally incorporated as Bravil Powercore Private Limited on November 28, 2006 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Further, the name of Company was changed from Bravil Powercore Private Limited to Vilas Transcore Private Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation dated March 15, 2007. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from Vilas Transcore Private Limited to Vilas Transcore Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation dated April 09, 2011.Prior to the incorporation of the Company, the Promoter Nilesh Jitubhai Patel was carrying on the business as a proprietorship concern under the name of M/s Vilas Transcore since year 1996. Later, on April 23, 2007, the running business of the above proprietorship concern was taken-over by the Company, along with the assets and liabilities of the proprietorship concern.Vilas Transcore are majorly catering to the power distribution and power engineering industry and the Company is presently engaged in the manufacturing and supply of components used in the power distribution and transmission sector, primarily to transformer and other power equipments manufacturer in India and abroad. We manufacture and supply a different range of electrical lamination cold rolled grain oriented (C.R.G.O.) lamination core, CRGO slit coils, CRGO stacked (assembled cores), CRGO wound core and CRGO Toroidal core which are mainly us
Company FAQs

What is the Vilas Transcore Ltd share price today?

The Vilas Transcore Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹465 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vilas Transcore Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vilas Transcore Ltd is ₹1138.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vilas Transcore Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vilas Transcore Ltd is 51.96 and 4.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vilas Transcore Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vilas Transcore Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vilas Transcore Ltd is ₹203.8 and ₹566.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vilas Transcore Ltd?

Vilas Transcore Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 110.59%, 6 Month at -8.33%, 3 Month at 21.80% and 1 Month at -2.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vilas Transcore Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vilas Transcore Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.21 %
Institutions - 4.69 %
Public - 22.10 %

