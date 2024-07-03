SectorSteel
Open₹480
Prev. Close₹475.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹142.98
Day's High₹485
Day's Low₹457
52 Week's High₹566.5
52 Week's Low₹203.8
Book Value₹97.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,138.32
P/E51.96
EPS9.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
141.36
133.98
114.51
97.29
Net Worth
159.36
136.98
117.51
100.29
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nilesh Jitubhai Patel
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vipul Kumar Patel
Non Executive Director
Natasha Nilesh Patel
Independent Director
Hemang Shah
Independent Director
Sandeep Ambalal Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gandhali Gurunath Paluskar
Reports by Vilas Transcore Ltd
Summary
Vilas Transcore Limited was originally incorporated as Bravil Powercore Private Limited on November 28, 2006 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Further, the name of Company was changed from Bravil Powercore Private Limited to Vilas Transcore Private Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation dated March 15, 2007. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from Vilas Transcore Private Limited to Vilas Transcore Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation dated April 09, 2011.Prior to the incorporation of the Company, the Promoter Nilesh Jitubhai Patel was carrying on the business as a proprietorship concern under the name of M/s Vilas Transcore since year 1996. Later, on April 23, 2007, the running business of the above proprietorship concern was taken-over by the Company, along with the assets and liabilities of the proprietorship concern.Vilas Transcore are majorly catering to the power distribution and power engineering industry and the Company is presently engaged in the manufacturing and supply of components used in the power distribution and transmission sector, primarily to transformer and other power equipments manufacturer in India and abroad. We manufacture and supply a different range of electrical lamination cold rolled grain oriented (C.R.G.O.) lamination core, CRGO slit coils, CRGO stacked (assembled cores), CRGO wound core and CRGO Toroidal core which are mainly us
Read More
The Vilas Transcore Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹465 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vilas Transcore Ltd is ₹1138.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vilas Transcore Ltd is 51.96 and 4.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vilas Transcore Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vilas Transcore Ltd is ₹203.8 and ₹566.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vilas Transcore Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 110.59%, 6 Month at -8.33%, 3 Month at 21.80% and 1 Month at -2.98%.
