Vilas Transcore Ltd Summary

Vilas Transcore Limited was originally incorporated as Bravil Powercore Private Limited on November 28, 2006 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Further, the name of Company was changed from Bravil Powercore Private Limited to Vilas Transcore Private Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation dated March 15, 2007. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from Vilas Transcore Private Limited to Vilas Transcore Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation dated April 09, 2011.Prior to the incorporation of the Company, the Promoter Nilesh Jitubhai Patel was carrying on the business as a proprietorship concern under the name of M/s Vilas Transcore since year 1996. Later, on April 23, 2007, the running business of the above proprietorship concern was taken-over by the Company, along with the assets and liabilities of the proprietorship concern.Vilas Transcore are majorly catering to the power distribution and power engineering industry and the Company is presently engaged in the manufacturing and supply of components used in the power distribution and transmission sector, primarily to transformer and other power equipments manufacturer in India and abroad. We manufacture and supply a different range of electrical lamination cold rolled grain oriented (C.R.G.O.) lamination core, CRGO slit coils, CRGO stacked (assembled cores), CRGO wound core and CRGO Toroidal core which are mainly used in power transformer, distribution transformer & dry type transformers, high voltage / medium voltage & low voltage current transformers.Currently, Company operate from two manufacturing facilities located at Por near Vadodara, Gujarat. The manufacturing unit 1 is located at Dist. Baroda, and unit 2 at Vadodara, both in Gujarat. Both these manufacturing facilities are equipped with the latest machineries such as slitting machines for Xmer lamination, batch annealing furnaces, roller hearth annealing furnaces, EOT cranes (2MT to 10 MT), power presses, power shearing machines, power hole punching machines, automatic core winding machines, treadle shears, weighing machines, deburring and grinding machines and CNC cut to length lines with auto stacking system and a Laboratory for testing the material, electricity losses etc. It has a combined installed manufacturing capacity of 12000 MT including the CRGO laminations, coils, assemble and cores. The Company is proposing the Initial Public Fresh Issue of 64,80,000 Equity Shares.