Vilas Transcore Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
141.36
133.98
114.51
97.29
Net Worth
159.36
136.98
117.51
100.29
Minority Interest
Debt
0.05
4.89
3.47
7.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.15
3.52
3.87
4.19
Total Liabilities
162.56
145.39
124.85
112.06
Fixed Assets
32.65
34.49
37.13
38.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
20.35
10.69
0
0.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
37.23
60.66
50.19
40.71
Inventories
25.78
53.29
51.18
20.33
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
38.93
42.39
22.13
42.64
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.14
8.38
24.68
8.34
Sundry Creditors
-29.6
-34.47
-40.39
-27.76
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.02
-8.93
-7.41
-2.84
Cash
72.33
39.56
37.54
33.12
Total Assets
162.56
145.4
124.86
112.08
