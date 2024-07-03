SectorSteel
Open₹101.6
Prev. Close₹100.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹63.04
Day's High₹101.6
Day's Low₹95.11
52 Week's High₹147.8
52 Week's Low₹73.9
Book Value₹23.71
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)503.94
P/E13.32
EPS7.57
Divi. Yield0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.45
10.45
10.45
10.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
98.88
63.18
41.56
34.54
Net Worth
109.33
73.63
52.01
44.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
170.2
190.4
123.67
64.31
yoy growth (%)
-10.6
53.94
92.29
-19.61
Raw materials
-134.74
-144.23
-103.89
-55.06
As % of sales
79.16
75.75
84
85.61
Employee costs
-7.48
-7.75
-2.11
-1.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.82
8.94
1.73
0.96
Depreciation
-3.08
-2.57
-1.4
-0.71
Tax paid
-2.52
-2.45
-0.92
-0.31
Working capital
32.29
-3.81
23.45
15.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.6
53.94
92.29
-19.61
Op profit growth
9.88
88.28
143.23
-18.36
EBIT growth
-5.59
117.05
58.22
32.07
Net profit growth
-2.85
692.1
25.47
0.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ghanshyam Dass
Whole-time Director
Ashish Kandoi
Whole-time Director
Anuj Kandoi
Independent Director
Shwetha Kabra
Independent Director
Tara Devi Veitla
Independent Director
Bhagwan Dass Bhankhor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjay Kumar Prajapati
Summary
Geekay Wires Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Geekay Wires Private Limited on July 25, 1989. The Company was taken over by the present Promoters, the Kandoi Family in 2012. The Company status was changed to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Geekay Wires Limited on January 13, 2017. Geekay Wires has been in the business of manufacturing high quality galvanized steel wires and wire products and have been meeting the requirement of various clients in the government and private sectors like power, construction, automobile, general engineering and domestic segments. Geekay Wires is an ISO 9001: 2008 certified, manufacturer, exporter and supplier of the superlative wires and cables, like earth wire, stay wire, ACSR steel core, cable armoured wire, guy strand, barbed wire, spring steel wire, patented wire, detonator wire, and spring steel wire etc. The Company operate first manufacturing Unit I in Medak Dist. of Telangana. Second manufacturing unit is located at Muppireddypally, in Medak District of Telangana. The Company has recently completed expansion project at Isnapur Village, Medak District thereby taking its installed capacity to 45,000 MTS from 15,000 MTS p.a. Further It has also commenced the process of setting up nails manufacturing unit at Muppireddypally, Toopran, Medak with an proposed aggregate installed capacity of 10,000 MTS p.a.In 2016, the Company increased their installed production capacity at ou
The Geekay Wires Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96.43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Geekay Wires Ltd is ₹503.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Geekay Wires Ltd is 13.32 and 4.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Geekay Wires Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Geekay Wires Ltd is ₹73.9 and ₹147.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Geekay Wires Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.52%, 3 Years at 86.38%, 1 Year at 9.64%, 6 Month at 9.81%, 3 Month at -6.26% and 1 Month at -4.90%.
