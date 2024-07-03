Summary

Geekay Wires Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Geekay Wires Private Limited on July 25, 1989. The Company was taken over by the present Promoters, the Kandoi Family in 2012. The Company status was changed to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Geekay Wires Limited on January 13, 2017. Geekay Wires has been in the business of manufacturing high quality galvanized steel wires and wire products and have been meeting the requirement of various clients in the government and private sectors like power, construction, automobile, general engineering and domestic segments. Geekay Wires is an ISO 9001: 2008 certified, manufacturer, exporter and supplier of the superlative wires and cables, like earth wire, stay wire, ACSR steel core, cable armoured wire, guy strand, barbed wire, spring steel wire, patented wire, detonator wire, and spring steel wire etc. The Company operate first manufacturing Unit I in Medak Dist. of Telangana. Second manufacturing unit is located at Muppireddypally, in Medak District of Telangana. The Company has recently completed expansion project at Isnapur Village, Medak District thereby taking its installed capacity to 45,000 MTS from 15,000 MTS p.a. Further It has also commenced the process of setting up nails manufacturing unit at Muppireddypally, Toopran, Medak with an proposed aggregate installed capacity of 10,000 MTS p.a.In 2016, the Company increased their installed production capacity at ou

Read More