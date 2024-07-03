iifl-logo-icon 1
Geekay Wires Ltd Share Price

96.43
(-4.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:04:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open101.6
  • Day's High101.6
  • 52 Wk High147.8
  • Prev. Close100.87
  • Day's Low95.11
  • 52 Wk Low 73.9
  • Turnover (lac)63.04
  • P/E13.32
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value23.71
  • EPS7.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)503.94
  • Div. Yield0.12
View All Historical Data
Geekay Wires Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

101.6

Prev. Close

100.87

Turnover(Lac.)

63.04

Day's High

101.6

Day's Low

95.11

52 Week's High

147.8

52 Week's Low

73.9

Book Value

23.71

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

503.94

P/E

13.32

EPS

7.57

Divi. Yield

0.12

Geekay Wires Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result



31 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Split



18 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser



18 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Aug, 2024



18 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.6

Record Date: 05 Sep, 2024



Geekay Wires Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Geekay Wires Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 41.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Geekay Wires Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.45

10.45

10.45

10.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

98.88

63.18

41.56

34.54

Net Worth

109.33

73.63

52.01

44.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

170.2

190.4

123.67

64.31

yoy growth (%)

-10.6

53.94

92.29

-19.61

Raw materials

-134.74

-144.23

-103.89

-55.06

As % of sales

79.16

75.75

84

85.61

Employee costs

-7.48

-7.75

-2.11

-1.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.82

8.94

1.73

0.96

Depreciation

-3.08

-2.57

-1.4

-0.71

Tax paid

-2.52

-2.45

-0.92

-0.31

Working capital

32.29

-3.81

23.45

15.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.6

53.94

92.29

-19.61

Op profit growth

9.88

88.28

143.23

-18.36

EBIT growth

-5.59

117.05

58.22

32.07

Net profit growth

-2.85

692.1

25.47

0.24

No Record Found

Geekay Wires Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Geekay Wires Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ghanshyam Dass

Whole-time Director

Ashish Kandoi

Whole-time Director

Anuj Kandoi

Independent Director

Shwetha Kabra

Independent Director

Tara Devi Veitla

Independent Director

Bhagwan Dass Bhankhor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjay Kumar Prajapati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Geekay Wires Ltd

Summary

Geekay Wires Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Geekay Wires Private Limited on July 25, 1989. The Company was taken over by the present Promoters, the Kandoi Family in 2012. The Company status was changed to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Geekay Wires Limited on January 13, 2017. Geekay Wires has been in the business of manufacturing high quality galvanized steel wires and wire products and have been meeting the requirement of various clients in the government and private sectors like power, construction, automobile, general engineering and domestic segments. Geekay Wires is an ISO 9001: 2008 certified, manufacturer, exporter and supplier of the superlative wires and cables, like earth wire, stay wire, ACSR steel core, cable armoured wire, guy strand, barbed wire, spring steel wire, patented wire, detonator wire, and spring steel wire etc. The Company operate first manufacturing Unit I in Medak Dist. of Telangana. Second manufacturing unit is located at Muppireddypally, in Medak District of Telangana. The Company has recently completed expansion project at Isnapur Village, Medak District thereby taking its installed capacity to 45,000 MTS from 15,000 MTS p.a. Further It has also commenced the process of setting up nails manufacturing unit at Muppireddypally, Toopran, Medak with an proposed aggregate installed capacity of 10,000 MTS p.a.In 2016, the Company increased their installed production capacity at ou
Company FAQs

What is the Geekay Wires Ltd share price today?

The Geekay Wires Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Geekay Wires Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Geekay Wires Ltd is ₹503.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Geekay Wires Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Geekay Wires Ltd is 13.32 and 4.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Geekay Wires Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Geekay Wires Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Geekay Wires Ltd is ₹73.9 and ₹147.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Geekay Wires Ltd?

Geekay Wires Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.52%, 3 Years at 86.38%, 1 Year at 9.64%, 6 Month at 9.81%, 3 Month at -6.26% and 1 Month at -4.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Geekay Wires Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Geekay Wires Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.44 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 41.47 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Geekay Wires Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

