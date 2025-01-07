Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
170.2
190.4
123.67
64.31
yoy growth (%)
-10.6
53.94
92.29
-19.61
Raw materials
-134.74
-144.23
-103.89
-55.06
As % of sales
79.16
75.75
84
85.61
Employee costs
-7.48
-7.75
-2.11
-1.37
As % of sales
4.39
4.07
1.71
2.13
Other costs
-15.83
-27.36
-11.79
-5.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.3
14.37
9.53
8.5
Operating profit
12.13
11.04
5.86
2.41
OPM
7.13
5.8
4.74
3.75
Depreciation
-3.08
-2.57
-1.4
-0.71
Interest expense
-5.88
-6.63
-5.43
-3.57
Other income
5.65
7.1
2.71
2.83
Profit before tax
8.82
8.94
1.73
0.96
Taxes
-2.52
-2.45
-0.92
-0.31
Tax rate
-28.59
-27.48
-52.92
-32.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.3
6.48
0.81
0.65
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.3
6.48
0.81
0.65
yoy growth (%)
-2.85
692.1
25.47
0.24
NPM
3.7
3.4
0.66
1.01
