Geekay Wires Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

98.1
(1.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:24:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

170.2

190.4

123.67

64.31

yoy growth (%)

-10.6

53.94

92.29

-19.61

Raw materials

-134.74

-144.23

-103.89

-55.06

As % of sales

79.16

75.75

84

85.61

Employee costs

-7.48

-7.75

-2.11

-1.37

As % of sales

4.39

4.07

1.71

2.13

Other costs

-15.83

-27.36

-11.79

-5.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.3

14.37

9.53

8.5

Operating profit

12.13

11.04

5.86

2.41

OPM

7.13

5.8

4.74

3.75

Depreciation

-3.08

-2.57

-1.4

-0.71

Interest expense

-5.88

-6.63

-5.43

-3.57

Other income

5.65

7.1

2.71

2.83

Profit before tax

8.82

8.94

1.73

0.96

Taxes

-2.52

-2.45

-0.92

-0.31

Tax rate

-28.59

-27.48

-52.92

-32.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.3

6.48

0.81

0.65

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.3

6.48

0.81

0.65

yoy growth (%)

-2.85

692.1

25.47

0.24

NPM

3.7

3.4

0.66

1.01

