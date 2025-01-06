Geekay Wires Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.82
8.94
1.73
0.96
Depreciation
-3.08
-2.57
-1.4
-0.71
Tax paid
-2.52
-2.45
-0.92
-0.31
Working capital
32.29
-3.81
23.45
15.54
Other operating items
Operating
35.5
0.09
22.86
15.47
Capital expenditure
9.91
16.26
15.27
-0.48
Free cash flow
45.41
16.35
38.13
14.98
Equity raised
58.57
40.84
23.77
6.79
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
50.08
-2.16
35.93
32.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
154.07
55.03
97.83
54.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.