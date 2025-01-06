iifl-logo-icon 1
Geekay Wires Ltd Cash Flow Statement

96.86
(-3.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.82

8.94

1.73

0.96

Depreciation

-3.08

-2.57

-1.4

-0.71

Tax paid

-2.52

-2.45

-0.92

-0.31

Working capital

32.29

-3.81

23.45

15.54

Other operating items

Operating

35.5

0.09

22.86

15.47

Capital expenditure

9.91

16.26

15.27

-0.48

Free cash flow

45.41

16.35

38.13

14.98

Equity raised

58.57

40.84

23.77

6.79

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

50.08

-2.16

35.93

32.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

154.07

55.03

97.83

54.72

