Geekay Wires Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.45
10.45
10.45
10.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
98.88
63.18
41.56
34.54
Net Worth
109.33
73.63
52.01
44.99
Minority Interest
Debt
73.22
92.34
108.58
87.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.06
4.87
3.77
3.35
Total Liabilities
188.61
170.84
164.36
135.51
Fixed Assets
76.37
60.36
45.71
44.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.81
2.81
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
101.28
100.34
108.8
86.06
Inventories
36.37
49.04
64.09
47.22
Inventory Days
101.26
Sundry Debtors
63.31
74.72
61.45
32.02
Debtor Days
68.66
Other Current Assets
45.27
24.94
19.35
12.5
Sundry Creditors
-9.3
-4.67
-7.7
-4.51
Creditor Days
9.67
Other Current Liabilities
-34.37
-43.69
-28.39
-1.17
Cash
8.16
7.34
9.85
4.88
Total Assets
188.62
170.85
164.36
135.51
