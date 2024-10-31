Board Meeting 31 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Geekay Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 31, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/10/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

To consider dividend and other business matters GEEKAY WIRES LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18-Aug-2024 for Dividend (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/08/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Geekay Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 02, 2024. Geekay Wires Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 02/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 14 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Geekay Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 23, 2024. Geekay Wires Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024