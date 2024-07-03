iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Quality Foils (India) Ltd Share Price

101.8
(4.95%)
Jan 1, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open101.8
  • Day's High101.8
  • 52 Wk High166.7
  • Prev. Close97
  • Day's Low101.8
  • 52 Wk Low 85.3
  • Turnover (lac)1.01
  • P/E21.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.05
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Quality Foils (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

101.8

Prev. Close

97

Turnover(Lac.)

1.01

Day's High

101.8

Day's Low

101.8

52 Week's High

166.7

52 Week's Low

85.3

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.05

P/E

21.75

EPS

4.68

Divi. Yield

0

Quality Foils (India) Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Quality Foils (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Quality Foils (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:29 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.75%

Non-Promoter- 43.24%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Quality Foils (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.85

2.85

1.4

1.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.88

24.54

18.91

17.29

Net Worth

28.73

27.39

20.31

18.69

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Quality Foils (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Quality Foils (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Kuldip Bhargava

Managing Director

Tejasvi Bhargava

Non Executive Director

Yashvir Singh

Independent Director

Rajinder Kedia

Independent Director

Sumant Bhatnagar

Independent Director

Ms. Uma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Quality Foils (India) Ltd

Summary

Quality Foils India Ltd was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of Quality Foils pursuant to Partnership Deed dated October 03, 1989. The Company thereafter converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Company with the name Quality Foils (India) Private Limited and received a certificate of incorporation dated May 08, 1990 from the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited and renamed to Quality Foils (India) Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 25, 2022.The Company is manufacturers and exporters of Cold Rolled Stainless Steel Strips/ Coils and Stainless Steel Flexible Hose Pipes. The Company use raw material of premium quality i.e. Hot Rolled Stainless Steel Coils/Strips mainly from Jindal Stainless Hissar Limited, Hissar. Under their brand name Quality, it supply Products i.e. Cold Rolled Stainless Steel Coils/Strips in for manufacture of SS Tube/Pipe, Utensils, Cutlery, Kitchen Sinks, Stainless Steel Flexible Hoses and Automobile components and Flexible Hose pipes to major applications such as high temp & medium pressure for Hydraulic Oil, Hot Water, Steam & Gas applications, chemical resistant, exhaust systems of steel, power, petrochemical, sugar, automobile and many other heavy engineering sectors.The Company has one manufacturing plant which is located at Hisar, in Haryana, having total area of 16,239 Sq, yards. Apart from this, their manu
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Quality Foils India Ltd share price today?

The Quality Foils India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Quality Foils India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quality Foils India Ltd is ₹29.05 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Quality Foils India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Quality Foils India Ltd is 21.75 and 1.01 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Quality Foils India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quality Foils India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quality Foils India Ltd is ₹85.3 and ₹166.7 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Quality Foils India Ltd?

Quality Foils India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -1.17%, 6 Month at -9.27%, 3 Month at -0.20% and 1 Month at 10.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Quality Foils India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Quality Foils India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.76 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.24 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Quality Foils (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.