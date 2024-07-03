Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹101.8
Prev. Close₹97
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.01
Day's High₹101.8
Day's Low₹101.8
52 Week's High₹166.7
52 Week's Low₹85.3
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.05
P/E21.75
EPS4.68
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.85
2.85
1.4
1.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.88
24.54
18.91
17.29
Net Worth
28.73
27.39
20.31
18.69
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Kuldip Bhargava
Managing Director
Tejasvi Bhargava
Non Executive Director
Yashvir Singh
Independent Director
Rajinder Kedia
Independent Director
Sumant Bhatnagar
Independent Director
Ms. Uma
Summary
Quality Foils India Ltd was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of Quality Foils pursuant to Partnership Deed dated October 03, 1989. The Company thereafter converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Company with the name Quality Foils (India) Private Limited and received a certificate of incorporation dated May 08, 1990 from the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited and renamed to Quality Foils (India) Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 25, 2022.The Company is manufacturers and exporters of Cold Rolled Stainless Steel Strips/ Coils and Stainless Steel Flexible Hose Pipes. The Company use raw material of premium quality i.e. Hot Rolled Stainless Steel Coils/Strips mainly from Jindal Stainless Hissar Limited, Hissar. Under their brand name Quality, it supply Products i.e. Cold Rolled Stainless Steel Coils/Strips in for manufacture of SS Tube/Pipe, Utensils, Cutlery, Kitchen Sinks, Stainless Steel Flexible Hoses and Automobile components and Flexible Hose pipes to major applications such as high temp & medium pressure for Hydraulic Oil, Hot Water, Steam & Gas applications, chemical resistant, exhaust systems of steel, power, petrochemical, sugar, automobile and many other heavy engineering sectors.The Company has one manufacturing plant which is located at Hisar, in Haryana, having total area of 16,239 Sq, yards. Apart from this, their manu
The Quality Foils India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quality Foils India Ltd is ₹29.05 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Quality Foils India Ltd is 21.75 and 1.01 as of 01 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quality Foils India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quality Foils India Ltd is ₹85.3 and ₹166.7 as of 01 Jan ‘25
Quality Foils India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -1.17%, 6 Month at -9.27%, 3 Month at -0.20% and 1 Month at 10.77%.
