Quality Foils (India) Ltd Summary

Quality Foils India Ltd was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of Quality Foils pursuant to Partnership Deed dated October 03, 1989. The Company thereafter converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Company with the name Quality Foils (India) Private Limited and received a certificate of incorporation dated May 08, 1990 from the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited and renamed to Quality Foils (India) Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 25, 2022.The Company is manufacturers and exporters of Cold Rolled Stainless Steel Strips/ Coils and Stainless Steel Flexible Hose Pipes. The Company use raw material of premium quality i.e. Hot Rolled Stainless Steel Coils/Strips mainly from Jindal Stainless Hissar Limited, Hissar. Under their brand name Quality, it supply Products i.e. Cold Rolled Stainless Steel Coils/Strips in for manufacture of SS Tube/Pipe, Utensils, Cutlery, Kitchen Sinks, Stainless Steel Flexible Hoses and Automobile components and Flexible Hose pipes to major applications such as high temp & medium pressure for Hydraulic Oil, Hot Water, Steam & Gas applications, chemical resistant, exhaust systems of steel, power, petrochemical, sugar, automobile and many other heavy engineering sectors.The Company has one manufacturing plant which is located at Hisar, in Haryana, having total area of 16,239 Sq, yards. Apart from this, their manufacturing facility has CR Coils and Hose divisions with latest product-specific equipment and machineries including tube mills, Hydraulic Corrugator, Mechanical Corrugator, Carrier Braiding Machine, Hose Joining Station, draw benches, swaging machines, pipe straightening machines, TIG/MIG welding systems, etc. Its manufacturing facility hase total installed capacity of 12,000 MTPA for CR Stainless steel coils/strips and 2,00,000 meters per annum for SS Hose pipes. Further, it has a sufficient storage facility at Manufacturing Facility for holding inventories of raw material as well as finished products which ensures stability of operations. Today, the Company is an ISO certified company with state-of-the-art plant comprising of hi-tech, sophisticated manufacturing and testing facilities.In 2008, the Company launched a new product, Manufacturing of Flexible Hoses etc.The Company is planning to raise capital from Public Rs. 5 crore through Fresh Issue.