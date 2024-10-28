|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Financial Results Quality Foils (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 28, 2024 for approval of unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024 and Limited review report thereon. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|10 Aug 2024
|Quality Foils (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting of company held on Saturday, August 10, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 Jun 2024
|29 Jun 2024
|Quality Foils (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 29, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Quality Foils (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 22, 2024. Quality Foils (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|To consider other business matters Quality Foils (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)
