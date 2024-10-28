iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Quality Foils (India) Ltd Board Meeting

95
(0.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Quality Foils CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Financial Results Quality Foils (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 28, 2024 for approval of unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024 and Limited review report thereon. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 202410 Aug 2024
Quality Foils (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting of company held on Saturday, August 10, 2024.
Board Meeting29 Jun 202429 Jun 2024
Quality Foils (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 29, 2024.
Board Meeting22 May 202416 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Quality Foils (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 22, 2024. Quality Foils (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
To consider other business matters Quality Foils (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)

Quality Foils: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Quality Foils (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.