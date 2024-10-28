Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Financial Results Quality Foils (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 28, 2024 for approval of unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024 and Limited review report thereon. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

Quality Foils (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting of company held on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

Quality Foils (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 29, 2024.

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 16 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Quality Foils (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 22, 2024. Quality Foils (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024