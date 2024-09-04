Quality Foils (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 04, 2024 and disclosed the book closure, cut-off and E-voting dates Quality Foils (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 04, 2024 at Registered office at 10:00 a.m. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024) Quality Foils (India) Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 04, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)