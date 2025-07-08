Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹0.8
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.62
Day's High₹0.8
Day's Low₹0.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-2.66
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.91
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
21.14
21.14
21.14
21.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-76.83
-13.6
0.24
-8.89
Net Worth
-55.69
7.54
21.38
12.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
9.78
18.41
31.72
yoy growth (%)
-100
-46.89
-41.95
15.29
Raw materials
0
-10.55
-17.91
-28.44
As % of sales
0
107.95
97.26
89.65
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.34
-0.55
-1.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-63.22
-13.83
-11.35
0
Depreciation
-4.08
-4.12
-4.93
-4.23
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-43.14
4.44
-6.3
4.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-46.89
-41.95
15.29
Op profit growth
470.83
3.8
-1,127.24
-1,787.13
EBIT growth
356.65
27.65
-2,100.51
50.86
Net profit growth
356.87
21.92
93,706.61
-98.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,045
|37.02
|2,55,378.76
|2,047
|0.33
|31,843
|326.23
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
161.97
|13.89
|2,02,170.72
|3,169.19
|2.22
|33,930.95
|128
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
951.1
|21.52
|96,989.98
|107.53
|0.21
|13,035.48
|487.83
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,925.1
|43.12
|56,573.74
|813.65
|0.12
|2,411.21
|269.29
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
684.3
|21.71
|56,304.65
|924.94
|0.44
|10,785.53
|196.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Suresh More
Additional Director
Michael Elias Dalmet
Non Executive Director
Suresh Kumar Choudhary
Chairperson
Rajendrakumar Anandilat Choudhary
B-11 Viral Shopping Center,
Mantriwadi Sainath Rd Malad-W,
Maharashtra - 400064
Tel: 91-22-2867 0604/03
Website: http://www.bilenergy.com
Email: investors@bilenergy.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Bil Energy Systems Ltd is a well established and a fast growing company, involved into manufacturing of stampings for rotating machines and electrical laminations for transformers. The company is an I...
Read More
Reports by Bil Energy System Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.