Bil Energy System Ltd Share Price Live

0.8
(0%)
Nov 27, 2020|04:01:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.8
  • Day's High0.8
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low0.75
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.62
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-2.66
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.91
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Bil Energy System Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

0.8

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

1.62

Day's High

0.8

Day's Low

0.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-2.66

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.91

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bil Energy System Ltd Corporate Action

Bil Energy System Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bil Energy System Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:53 PM
Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.79%

Non-Promoter- 1.66%

Institutions: 1.65%

Non-Institutions: 51.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bil Energy System Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

21.14

21.14

21.14

21.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-76.83

-13.6

0.24

-8.89

Net Worth

-55.69

7.54

21.38

12.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

9.78

18.41

31.72

yoy growth (%)

-100

-46.89

-41.95

15.29

Raw materials

0

-10.55

-17.91

-28.44

As % of sales

0

107.95

97.26

89.65

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.34

-0.55

-1.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-63.22

-13.83

-11.35

0

Depreciation

-4.08

-4.12

-4.93

-4.23

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

-43.14

4.44

-6.3

4.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-46.89

-41.95

15.29

Op profit growth

470.83

3.8

-1,127.24

-1,787.13

EBIT growth

356.65

27.65

-2,100.51

50.86

Net profit growth

356.87

21.92

93,706.61

-98.49

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Bil Energy System Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,045

37.022,55,378.762,0470.3331,843326.23

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

161.97

13.892,02,170.723,169.192.2233,930.95128

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

951.1

21.5296,989.98107.530.2113,035.48487.83

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

2,925.1

43.1256,573.74813.650.122,411.21269.29

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

684.3

21.7156,304.65924.940.4410,785.53196.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bil Energy System Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Suresh More

Additional Director

Michael Elias Dalmet

Non Executive Director

Suresh Kumar Choudhary

Chairperson

Rajendrakumar Anandilat Choudhary

Registered Office

B-11 Viral Shopping Center,

Mantriwadi Sainath Rd Malad-W,

Maharashtra - 400064

Tel: 91-22-2867 0604/03

Website: http://www.bilenergy.com

Email: investors@bilenergy.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Bil Energy Systems Ltd is a well established and a fast growing company, involved into manufacturing of stampings for rotating machines and electrical laminations for transformers. The company is an I...
Reports by Bil Energy System Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Bil Energy System Ltd share price today?

The Bil Energy System Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bil Energy System Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bil Energy System Ltd is ₹16.91 Cr. as of 27 Nov ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bil Energy System Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bil Energy System Ltd is 0 and -0.25 as of 27 Nov ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bil Energy System Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bil Energy System Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bil Energy System Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Nov ‘20

What is the CAGR of Bil Energy System Ltd?

Bil Energy System Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.56%, 3 Years at 6.27%, 1 Year at -36.84%, 6 Month at -29.41%, 3 Month at 9.09% and 1 Month at -14.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bil Energy System Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bil Energy System Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

