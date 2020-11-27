Bil Energy System Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
21.14
21.14
21.14
21.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-76.83
-13.6
0.24
-8.89
Net Worth
-55.69
7.54
21.38
12.25
Minority Interest
Debt
79.79
79.79
79.79
79.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
24.1
87.33
101.17
92.04
Fixed Assets
4.59
26.96
31.06
36.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.97
1.68
1.6
1.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
15.48
58.64
68.42
54.16
Inventories
0
0
1.56
2.36
Inventory Days
0
0
46.77
Sundry Debtors
10.36
35.25
33.52
24.43
Debtor Days
0
1,315.54
484.2
Other Current Assets
13.3
31.57
41.77
40.13
Sundry Creditors
-0.12
-0.09
-0.26
-2.82
Creditor Days
0
3.35
55.89
Other Current Liabilities
-8.06
-8.09
-8.17
-9.94
Cash
0.07
0.06
0.1
0.09
Total Assets
24.11
87.34
101.18
92.04
