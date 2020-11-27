Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
9.78
18.41
31.72
yoy growth (%)
-100
-46.89
-41.95
15.29
Raw materials
0
-10.55
-17.91
-28.44
As % of sales
0
107.95
97.26
89.65
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.34
-0.55
-1.25
As % of sales
0
3.48
3.03
3.95
Other costs
-58.92
-9.22
-9.9
-1.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
94.32
53.81
3.34
Operating profit
-59.05
-10.34
-9.96
0.97
OPM
0
-105.77
-54.11
3.05
Depreciation
-4.08
-4.12
-4.93
-4.23
Interest expense
-0.13
-0.02
-0.52
-0.53
Other income
0.04
0.65
4.07
3.8
Profit before tax
-63.22
-13.83
-11.35
0
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
0
0
0
-436.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-63.22
-13.83
-11.35
-0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-63.22
-13.83
-11.35
-0.01
yoy growth (%)
356.87
21.92
93,706.61
-98.49
NPM
0
-141.5
-61.63
-0.03
