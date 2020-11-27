Bil Energy System Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-63.22
-13.83
-11.35
0
Depreciation
-4.08
-4.12
-4.93
-4.23
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-43.14
4.44
-6.3
4.28
Other operating items
Operating
-110.45
-13.52
-22.58
0.03
Capital expenditure
0
0.17
0.26
0.01
Free cash flow
-110.45
-13.35
-22.31
0.05
Equity raised
-27.2
-8.65
26.06
26.08
Investing
2.29
0.05
0
0
Financing
0.19
0.19
0.09
0.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-135.16
-21.74
3.84
26.22
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.