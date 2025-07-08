Bil Energy Systems Ltd is a well established and a fast growing company, involved into manufacturing of stampings for rotating machines and electrical laminations for transformers. The company is an ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified company. The companys manufacturing facility is located near Mumbai, India and is spread over an area of about 20 acres with plant construction in excess of 1,10,000 sq ft. They have State-of-the-art plant with machineries and testing equipments from world renowned manufacturers to deliver the quality products.Bil Energy Systems Ltd was incorporated on February 4, 2010. The company received the certificate of commencement of business on February 23, 2010. As per the scheme of arrangement, Bilpower Ltd demerged their Wada unit and vested into the company with effect from April 1, 2010 on a going concern basis. The scheme became effective on October 14, 2010.
