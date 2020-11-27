Dear Members,

The Directors of your Company have pleasure in presenting 12th Annual Report and the Companys Audited Financial Statement for the Financial Year ended March 31,2021.

1. Financial summary or highlights/ Performance of the Company (Standalone):

The financial performance of the Company for the Year ended 31st March, 2021 is as summarized below:

(Rs.In Lakh)

Particulars 2020-21 2019-20 Gross Turnover & Other Income 4.77 1043.62 Profit/(Loss) before Exceptional Item Interest, Depreciation & Taxation (6322.71) (1383.91) Less : Exceptional Item - - Profit/(Loss) before Interest, Depreciation & Taxation (6322.71) (1383.91) Less : Interest - - Profit / (Loss) before Depreciation & Taxation (6322.71) (1383.91) Less : Depreciation - - Profit / (Loss) before tax (6322.71) (1383.91) Less-Provision for Taxation (Inch Deferred Tax) - - Net Profit / (Loss) for the year (6322.71) (1383.91) Add/(less) - Balance brought forward from previous Year - - Add/(less) - Retain Value of Assets - - Balance Carried to Balance Sheet (6322.71) (1383.91)

2. Performance Review: For the year 2020-21, the Turnover of the Company was Nil and Loss was Rs. 6322.71 Lakh.

3. Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic And Mitigation Measures Implemented

The outbreak of Coronavirus (COVLD-19) pandemic globally and in India has resulted in slow down of economic activities. The Company has evaluated the impact of this pandemic on its business operations during the year ended March 31,2021. The pandemic has materially impacted revenues of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2021.

The extent to which the pandemic will impact Companys results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including, among things, any new information concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and any action to contain its spread or mitigate its impact whether government mandated or elected by the Company. Given the uncertainty over the potential macro-economic condition, the impact of global health pandemic may be different from that estimated as at the approval of these financial statements and the Company will continue to closely monitor any material changes to future economic conditions. The necessary precautions and safety measures are put in place to maintain social distancing. The business of the Company is affected and reduced due to COVED-19 outbreak.

4. Extract of Annual Return: Extract of Annual Return in form MGT-9 as provided under sub-section (3) of section 92 is appended to this report as Annexure- 1.

5. Number of meetings of the Board of Directors: During the year 2020-21, due to Covid-19 pandemic only 1 meeting of the Board of Directors was held.

6. Directors Responsibility Statement:The Directors Responsibility Statement referredto in clause (c) of sub- section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, shall statethat:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

a ) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

b) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of thecompany andfor preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

c)the directorshad prepared the annualaccounts onagoing concembasis;and

d) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

7. (I) Auditors Report: As regards Auditors remarks in the Audit report, comments of theBoardof Directors areas under:

Auditor Remark. The Company has sent letters to customers in respect of trade receivables for confirming balances as at March 31, 2021, but in most of the cases the customers have not sent written confirmation confirming the balance outstanding as at March 31,2021. In the absence of confirmation, any provision to be made for adverse variation in the carrying amounts of trade receivable is not quantified.

Boards Comments on the same The Board considers all outstanding balance of customers as on 31stMarch,2021 as good and recoverable expecting those considered doubtful and provided for during the financial year 2020-21.

A uditorRemark: The Company has sent balance confirmation letters to parties who are not covered in the register maintained under section 189 of tbeCompanies Act, 2013, but in. most of the cases the company have not received written confirmation confirming the balance outstanding as at March31, 2021. further in respect of loans granted,repayment of the principal amount was not as stipulated and payment of interest has also not been regular.

Boards Comments on the same:Tbe Board considers all outstanding balance ofcustomersas on 31st March, 2021 are subject toprovision.

Auditor Remark: The lender Bank of Bilpower Limited has pursuant to certain corporate guarantee given by the company demanded from the company their dues from Bilpower Limited amounting to 215.82 crores. No provision has been made in the accounts for the probable loss that may arise on account of above demand of Rs.215.82 crores.

Boards Comments on the same:BilpowerLimited. the Borrower in whose favor theCompany has given corporate guarantee to State Bank of India, has informed theCompany that they are in negotiation with the Lender Bank for settlement/ Re-scheduiementof dues and hence no provisionhas been made in theaccount.

Auditor Remark: The Company has not provided for interest payable to State Bank of India amounting toRs.2099.35 Lacs for year ended 31st March, 2021. The company has also not made any provision for penal interest claimed by Bank. As a result the profit for the year ended 31st March, 2021 is overstated by Rs.2099.35 Lacs & Current liabilities as at 31st March, 2021 are also understated by Rs.2099.35 Lacs and also Reserves are overstated by Rs.2099.35 Lacs. The amount of penal interest cannot be quantified as the details have not been received from the bank. Also for the financial year 2020-21, 2019-20, 2018-19, 2017-18, 201617 & 2015-16 the company has not provided for interest payable to State Bank of India amounting to Rs.10666.80 lacs and as a result the accumulated losses in the Balance Sheet are understated by Rs.10666.80 lacs upto 31st March, 2021.

Boards Comments on the same: Based onthe Legaladvicereceived bythe Company, it has been decided not to provide any interest on liability of State Bank oflndia.

Auditor Remark:The Company has given 34 interest free unsecured loans of Rs.2219.15 Lakhs.

Boards Comments on the same:Management represents that due to COVID - 19 led economic in stability, the borrowers are going through financial issues & have expressed their inability to pay interest & hence not provided in the books.

Auditor Remark: The company has not conducted periodic physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals. In respect of traded stock at Mumbai Head Office, the details of finished goods stock storage location is not available for our verification.

Boards Comments on the same:Management had properly observed the inventory at regular intervals.

Auditor Remark: The company is not regular in paying the Statutory dues regarding Service Tax, GST, Sales (ax, Professional Tax etc.

iii) Secretarial Audit: Secretarial Audit is self- explanatory and company will ensure for better compliance and good corporate governance in future. Henceforth company will be more vigilant and focused on compliance.

8. Loan and Investment bv Company: Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, if any, are given in the notes to the Financial Statements..

9. Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties:The particulars of everycontract or arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to insub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transactions under thirdproviso theretois given in FormNo.AOC-2as Annexure-2.

10. Reserves: In the financial year 2020-21 reserve maintained with the Company is Rs.(6322.71) Lakh while in year 2019-20, reserve was Rs. (1383.95).

11. Dividend: Your Directors do not recommend any dividend for the financial year 2020-21.

12. Material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report: No such Material changes occurred subsequent to the close of the financial year of the Company to which the balance sheet relates and the date of the report.

13. Conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings andoutgo:The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows:

A. Conservation of energy :

i. thesteps taken or impact on conservation ofenergy: NIL;

ii. thesteps taken by thecompany for utilisingaltemate sourcesof energy:NEL;

i i i. the capital investment on energy conservation equipments:NIL.

B. Technology absorption :

i. the efforts made towards technology absorptionrNIL;

ii. the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: NIL;

iii. in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginningof the financialyear)-

a) the details of technology imported : NIL;

b) the year of import : NIL;

c) whether the technology been fully absorbed: NIL;

d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and thereasons thereof : NIL; and

iv. the expenditure incurred on Research and Development: NIL.

C. Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo: The Foreign Exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year and the Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows: hr flow: Nil and Outflow: Nil.

14. Risk management policy: The Company has been addressing various risks impacting thecompany, reviewing the risk management plan and ensuring its effectiveness. The AuditCommitt.ee has additional oversight in the area of financial risks and controls. Major risksidentified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigatingactions on a continuing basis. Tile development and implementation of risk managementpolicyhas been coveredin the Management DiscussionandAnalysis report.

15. Changein the nature of business, if anv: No

16. Directors:

A) Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

During the Financial year 2020-21, there was no change in Diretors and Key Managerial Personnel.

After closing of Financial year 2020-21 following Changes took place in composition of Board of Director:

- Mr. Sureshkumar Anandilal Choudhary having DIN : 00494510 appointed as Additional Director w.e.f. 29th June 2021

- Mr. Rajendrakumar Anandilal Choudhary having DIN : 00494663 appointed as Additional Director w.e.f. 29th June 2021

- Mr. Mr. Michael Elias Dalmet having DIN : 07240618 appointed as Additional Director w.e.f. 20th August 2021.

B) Declaration by an Independent Director(s) and re-appointment, if any:

A declaration by Independent Directors mentioned in item no. 4 and 5 in the notice, that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in sub- section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been disclosed by the Independent Director to the Company.

C) FormalAnnual Evaluation:

The Board has formulated a Code of Conduct policy for formal annual evaluation purpose which has been made by the Board of its own performance and that of itscommitteesand individual directors.

17. Committee of the Board:

The Company has constituted an Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.

A detailed note on the Board and its Committees are provided under the Corporate Governance section of this Annual Report. The Composition of the committees, as per the applicable provisions of the Acts and Rules, are as follows;

Name of the Committee Composition of the Committee Audit Committee Ms.KirenShrivastava(Chairman) Mr.Suresh More (Member) Mr. Lai itLaxmiramAgarwal (Member) Nomination and Remuneration Committee Ms.KirenShrivastava(Chairman) Mr.Suresh More (Member) Mr.Lal itLaxmiramAgarwal (Member) Stakeholders Relationship Committee Ms.KirenShrivastava(Chairman) Mr.Suresh More (Member) Mr.Lal i tLaxm iramAgarwal(Member)

18 Details of establishment of vigil mechanism for directors and employees:

The Whistle blower policy of the Company was formulated and policy is available in thecompanys websilei.e.www.bilenergy.com.

19. Disclosure under the sexual harassment of women:Your Company is committed to provide and promote safe and healthy environment to all its employees without any discrimination. During the year under review, there was no case filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassmentof Womenat Workplace (Prevention, Prohibitionand Redressai)Act, 2013.

20. Managerial Remuneration:

A) There is no employee covered pursuant to 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

B) There is no director who is in receipt of any commission from the company and who is a Managing Director or Whole-time Director of the Company shall receive any remuneration or commission from any Holding Company or Subsidiary Company of such Company subject to its disclosure by the Company in the Boards Report.

C) There is no such events occurs which require disclosures in the Board of Directors report under the heading "Corporate Governance", relating to the financial statement:

i. all elements of remuneration package such as salary, benefits, bonuses, stock options, pension, etc., of all the directors;

ii. details of fixed component and performance linked incentives along with the performance criteria;

iii. service contracts, notice period, severance fees;

iv. stock option details, if any, and whether the same has been issued at a discount as well as the period over which accrued and over which exercisable.

21. Details of Subsidiary/ JV/ Associate Companies: Company has no Subsidiary/ TV/ Associate Companies during the year.

22. Deposits:

The Company has not accepted or invited any deposits during the financial year 2020-2021.

23. Details of significant and material orders passed bv the regulators or courts ortribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future: NIL

24. Auditors:

M/s. Dalai & Kala Associates, Chartered Accountant (firm registration number 102017W), who has been appointed as Statutory Auditor by the Company for periods 5 years from the financial year 2017-18 to 2021-22 at such remuneration plus service tax, out-of-pocket, travelling and living expenses etc., as may be mutually agreed between the Board of Directors and the Auditors."

Vide notification dated May 7, 2018 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the requirement of seeking ratification of appointment of Statutory Auditors by members at each AGM has been done away with. Accordingly, no such item has been considered in notice of the 12th AGM.

25. Disclosure, as to whether the maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (11 of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. is required by the Company and accordingly such accounts and records are made and maintained

Based on the information and explanation, the companyhas maintained cost recordsasspecified under Section 148(1) of theAct.

26. Brief description of the Companys working during the vear:The Company has only one Manufacturing unit at wada.

27. Details in respect of adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to theFinancial Statements: :The Company has laid dowu internal financial control with reference to the financial statement The details in the respect of internal financial control and their adequacy are included in Management Discussion and Analysis, which forms part of this report.

28. Share Capital:

As on 31st March, 2020, the Share Capital structure of the Company stood is as follow; The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 22.00. 00.000/- (Rupees Twenty Two Crores only), divided into 22.00. 00.000 (Twenty Two Crores) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) each.

The Paid-up Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 21,14,16,000/- (Rupees Twenty-one Crores Fourteen Lakhs Sixteen Thousands only), divided into 21,14,16,000 (Twenty-one Crores Fourteen Lakhs Sixteen Thousands) Equity Shares of Re. 1 /- (Rupee one) each.

29. Secretarial Audit Report:A Secretarial Audit Report given by M/s. Bhuwnesh Bansal& Associates, a Company Secretary in practice shall be annexed with (he reportasAnnexure- 3.

30. Managements Discussion and Analysis Report;

A detailed review of the operations, performance and future outlook of the Company and its businesses is given in the Managements Discussion and AnalysisReport,whicbforms part of this Reporti.e., Annexure- 4.

31. Corporate Governance:

We adhere to the principal of Corporate Governance mandated fay the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and have implemented all the prescribed stipulations. As required by Regulation 27 & 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a detailed report on Corporate Governance forms part of this Report. The Auditors Certificate on compliance with Corporate Governance requirements by the Company is attached with the Corporate Governance Report in the Aanexure- 5.

32 Acknowledgement:

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the financial institutions, banks, government authorities, customers, vendors and members during the year under review. Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by the Companys executives, staff and workers.