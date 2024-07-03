SectorSteel
Open₹8.33
Prev. Close₹8.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.64
Day's High₹8.48
Day's Low₹8.16
52 Week's High₹16.2
52 Week's Low₹7.25
Book Value₹0.46
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)143.33
P/E69.33
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.5
17.5
17.5
17.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.78
-67.65
-71.78
-235.17
Net Worth
7.72
-50.15
-54.28
-217.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
24.46
32.5
45.64
145.13
yoy growth (%)
-24.72
-28.78
-68.55
-73.85
Raw materials
-19.55
-19.81
-37.33
-179.47
As % of sales
79.92
60.97
81.8
123.66
Employee costs
-1.98
-2.04
-2.41
-3.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.06
2.31
0.9
-41.7
Depreciation
-1.51
-2.02
-2.83
-3.32
Tax paid
6.45
0.6
7.5
-0.09
Working capital
-1.56
20.55
-243.87
-112.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.72
-28.78
-68.55
-73.85
Op profit growth
-161.68
225.03
-102.43
30.4
EBIT growth
-220.26
148.14
-103.11
2.94
Net profit growth
-21,426.28
-99.9
58.86
86.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
574.11
1,128.41
1,037.56
Excise Duty
13.27
14.19
17.95
Net Sales
560.84
1,114.22
1,019.6
Other Operating Income
3.77
8.96
5.82
Other Income
15.55
12.12
5.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Prakash C Kanugo
Executive Director & CFO
Ashok M Seth
Whole-time Director
Hemant P Kanugo
Independent Director
Himanshu J Thakar
Independent Director
A Prakash Chandra Hegde
Independent Director
Neetta K Bokarnia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Himanshu Sethia
Whole-time Director
Kamal P. Kanugo
Independent Director
Rajesh Kumar Agrawal
Independent Director
Sundaram Padmanabhan
Independent Director
Sharad Chandra Bohra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Prakash Steelage Ltd is a leading manufacturer of High Quality Stainless Steel Seamless and Welded Pipes, Tubes & U-tubes. The company manufactures a wide range of products based on the customer specifications. They produce Stainless Steel seamless and welded Pipes, Tubes & U-tubes. They are having their units situated at Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Umbergaon in Gujarat with total installed production capacity of 15,600 MTPA.The company is an ISO 9001: 2008 and PED certified Company. They are also a Govt. Recognized Star Export House exporting to several MNCs into more than 40 countries across the Globe. The companys pipes and tubes are available in sizes ranging from 1/4 NB to 24 NB Schedule 5, Schedule 10, Schedule 40, Schedule 80 etc., and 6.00 mm to 114.40 mm Outer Diameter with wall thickness from 0.50 mm to 6.00 mm. The customer base includes a diverse set of industries including Oil & Gas, Power, Pharmaceutical, Petrochemical, Sugar, Dairy, Automobile, Desalination etc. They have developed their marketing network in various cities such as Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai. Their products have found wide acceptance in the markets of North America, South East Asia, Africa, Middle-East and Europe.Their clients include BGR Energy Systems Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd, KBK Chemie Ltd, Chandan Steel Ltd, Kudos Chemie Ltd, Mojj Engineering Systems Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Steelage Overseas Pvt Ltd, Unitech Machine Ltd and Top Honest INC.Prakash St
The Prakash Steelage Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.19 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prakash Steelage Ltd is ₹143.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prakash Steelage Ltd is 69.33 and 18.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prakash Steelage Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prakash Steelage Ltd is ₹7.25 and ₹16.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prakash Steelage Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 101.53%, 3 Years at 5.63%, 1 Year at -25.14%, 6 Month at -7.87%, 3 Month at -6.63% and 1 Month at -2.92%.
