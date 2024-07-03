iifl-logo-icon 1
Prakash Steelage Ltd Share Price

8.19
(-1.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:09:33 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.33
  • Day's High8.48
  • 52 Wk High16.2
  • Prev. Close8.31
  • Day's Low8.16
  • 52 Wk Low 7.25
  • Turnover (lac)16.64
  • P/E69.33
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.46
  • EPS0.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)143.33
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Prakash Steelage Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

8.33

Prev. Close

8.31

Turnover(Lac.)

16.64

Day's High

8.48

Day's Low

8.16

52 Week's High

16.2

52 Week's Low

7.25

Book Value

0.46

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

143.33

P/E

69.33

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

Prakash Steelage Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Prakash Steelage Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Prakash Steelage Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.54%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 66.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prakash Steelage Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.5

17.5

17.5

17.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.78

-67.65

-71.78

-235.17

Net Worth

7.72

-50.15

-54.28

-217.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

24.46

32.5

45.64

145.13

yoy growth (%)

-24.72

-28.78

-68.55

-73.85

Raw materials

-19.55

-19.81

-37.33

-179.47

As % of sales

79.92

60.97

81.8

123.66

Employee costs

-1.98

-2.04

-2.41

-3.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.06

2.31

0.9

-41.7

Depreciation

-1.51

-2.02

-2.83

-3.32

Tax paid

6.45

0.6

7.5

-0.09

Working capital

-1.56

20.55

-243.87

-112.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.72

-28.78

-68.55

-73.85

Op profit growth

-161.68

225.03

-102.43

30.4

EBIT growth

-220.26

148.14

-103.11

2.94

Net profit growth

-21,426.28

-99.9

58.86

86.08

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

574.11

1,128.41

1,037.56

Excise Duty

13.27

14.19

17.95

Net Sales

560.84

1,114.22

1,019.6

Other Operating Income

3.77

8.96

5.82

Other Income

15.55

12.12

5.86

Prakash Steelage Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prakash Steelage Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Prakash C Kanugo

Executive Director & CFO

Ashok M Seth

Whole-time Director

Hemant P Kanugo

Independent Director

Himanshu J Thakar

Independent Director

A Prakash Chandra Hegde

Independent Director

Neetta K Bokarnia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Himanshu Sethia

Whole-time Director

Kamal P. Kanugo

Independent Director

Rajesh Kumar Agrawal

Independent Director

Sundaram Padmanabhan

Independent Director

Sharad Chandra Bohra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prakash Steelage Ltd

Summary

Prakash Steelage Ltd is a leading manufacturer of High Quality Stainless Steel Seamless and Welded Pipes, Tubes & U-tubes. The company manufactures a wide range of products based on the customer specifications. They produce Stainless Steel seamless and welded Pipes, Tubes & U-tubes. They are having their units situated at Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Umbergaon in Gujarat with total installed production capacity of 15,600 MTPA.The company is an ISO 9001: 2008 and PED certified Company. They are also a Govt. Recognized Star Export House exporting to several MNCs into more than 40 countries across the Globe. The companys pipes and tubes are available in sizes ranging from 1/4 NB to 24 NB Schedule 5, Schedule 10, Schedule 40, Schedule 80 etc., and 6.00 mm to 114.40 mm Outer Diameter with wall thickness from 0.50 mm to 6.00 mm. The customer base includes a diverse set of industries including Oil & Gas, Power, Pharmaceutical, Petrochemical, Sugar, Dairy, Automobile, Desalination etc. They have developed their marketing network in various cities such as Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai. Their products have found wide acceptance in the markets of North America, South East Asia, Africa, Middle-East and Europe.Their clients include BGR Energy Systems Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd, KBK Chemie Ltd, Chandan Steel Ltd, Kudos Chemie Ltd, Mojj Engineering Systems Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Steelage Overseas Pvt Ltd, Unitech Machine Ltd and Top Honest INC.
Company FAQs

What is the Prakash Steelage Ltd share price today?

The Prakash Steelage Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.19 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prakash Steelage Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prakash Steelage Ltd is ₹143.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prakash Steelage Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prakash Steelage Ltd is 69.33 and 18.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prakash Steelage Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prakash Steelage Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prakash Steelage Ltd is ₹7.25 and ₹16.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prakash Steelage Ltd?

Prakash Steelage Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 101.53%, 3 Years at 5.63%, 1 Year at -25.14%, 6 Month at -7.87%, 3 Month at -6.63% and 1 Month at -2.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prakash Steelage Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prakash Steelage Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 66.45 %

