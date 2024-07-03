Summary

Prakash Steelage Ltd is a leading manufacturer of High Quality Stainless Steel Seamless and Welded Pipes, Tubes & U-tubes. The company manufactures a wide range of products based on the customer specifications. They produce Stainless Steel seamless and welded Pipes, Tubes & U-tubes. They are having their units situated at Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Umbergaon in Gujarat with total installed production capacity of 15,600 MTPA.The company is an ISO 9001: 2008 and PED certified Company. They are also a Govt. Recognized Star Export House exporting to several MNCs into more than 40 countries across the Globe. The companys pipes and tubes are available in sizes ranging from 1/4 NB to 24 NB Schedule 5, Schedule 10, Schedule 40, Schedule 80 etc., and 6.00 mm to 114.40 mm Outer Diameter with wall thickness from 0.50 mm to 6.00 mm. The customer base includes a diverse set of industries including Oil & Gas, Power, Pharmaceutical, Petrochemical, Sugar, Dairy, Automobile, Desalination etc. They have developed their marketing network in various cities such as Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai. Their products have found wide acceptance in the markets of North America, South East Asia, Africa, Middle-East and Europe.Their clients include BGR Energy Systems Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd, KBK Chemie Ltd, Chandan Steel Ltd, Kudos Chemie Ltd, Mojj Engineering Systems Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Steelage Overseas Pvt Ltd, Unitech Machine Ltd and Top Honest INC.Prakash St

