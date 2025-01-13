Prakash Steelage Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.5
17.5
17.5
17.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.78
-67.65
-71.78
-235.17
Net Worth
7.72
-50.15
-54.28
-217.67
Minority Interest
Debt
0.31
28.9
33.96
192.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0
0.48
6.94
Total Liabilities
8.07
-21.25
-19.84
-18.39
Fixed Assets
5.87
5.88
6.33
9.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.06
1.06
0.48
6.46
Networking Capital
0.32
-29.36
-27.35
-34.93
Inventories
17.63
15.62
19.94
9.66
Inventory Days
144.11
Sundry Debtors
12
10.34
3.9
6.01
Debtor Days
89.66
Other Current Assets
3.03
3.34
6.55
4.11
Sundry Creditors
-26.07
-52.27
-52
-49.25
Creditor Days
734.73
Other Current Liabilities
-6.26
-6.39
-5.74
-5.46
Cash
0.8
1.18
0.7
0.64
Total Assets
8.05
-21.24
-19.84
-18.4
