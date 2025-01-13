iifl-logo-icon 1
Prakash Steelage Ltd Balance Sheet

7.7
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.5

17.5

17.5

17.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.78

-67.65

-71.78

-235.17

Net Worth

7.72

-50.15

-54.28

-217.67

Minority Interest

Debt

0.31

28.9

33.96

192.34

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0

0.48

6.94

Total Liabilities

8.07

-21.25

-19.84

-18.39

Fixed Assets

5.87

5.88

6.33

9.43

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.06

1.06

0.48

6.46

Networking Capital

0.32

-29.36

-27.35

-34.93

Inventories

17.63

15.62

19.94

9.66

Inventory Days

144.11

Sundry Debtors

12

10.34

3.9

6.01

Debtor Days

89.66

Other Current Assets

3.03

3.34

6.55

4.11

Sundry Creditors

-26.07

-52.27

-52

-49.25

Creditor Days

734.73

Other Current Liabilities

-6.26

-6.39

-5.74

-5.46

Cash

0.8

1.18

0.7

0.64

Total Assets

8.05

-21.24

-19.84

-18.4

