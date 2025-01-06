iifl-logo-icon 1
Prakash Steelage Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.08
(-2.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Prakash Steelage FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.06

2.31

0.9

-41.7

Depreciation

-1.51

-2.02

-2.83

-3.32

Tax paid

6.45

0.6

7.5

-0.09

Working capital

-1.56

20.55

-243.87

-112.63

Other operating items

Operating

0.31

21.45

-238.29

-157.75

Capital expenditure

-0.08

-6.74

4.19

-5.98

Free cash flow

0.23

14.71

-234.1

-163.73

Equity raised

-571.77

-584.89

-116.9

186.17

Investing

-3.25

0

0

-0.1

Financing

-0.4

50.2

50.24

102.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-575.2

-519.97

-300.77

125.09

