Prakash Steelage Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.06
2.31
0.9
-41.7
Depreciation
-1.51
-2.02
-2.83
-3.32
Tax paid
6.45
0.6
7.5
-0.09
Working capital
-1.56
20.55
-243.87
-112.63
Other operating items
Operating
0.31
21.45
-238.29
-157.75
Capital expenditure
-0.08
-6.74
4.19
-5.98
Free cash flow
0.23
14.71
-234.1
-163.73
Equity raised
-571.77
-584.89
-116.9
186.17
Investing
-3.25
0
0
-0.1
Financing
-0.4
50.2
50.24
102.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-575.2
-519.97
-300.77
125.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.